Kamala Harris yet again brought up her Second Amendment credentials during a live event with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday night in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

During a discussion about gun violence, Winfrey brought up the fact that Harris revealed herself to be a gun owner during the debate against former President Donald Trump on September 10.

“I did not know that,” Winfrey said to laughter from the in-studio audience at the event entitled “Unite for America.”

“If somebody breaks into my house they’re getting shot,” Harris said, laughing, and added: “I probably should not have said that... my staff will deal with that later.”

The Trump War Room account on X attempted to use the moment to mock the vice president by tweeting the video clip.

Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council since last year, sarcastically responded, “Dear Trump War Room. You really got her here. Please, please don’t make an ad of this video of her and air it in the swing states, particularly rural and exurban areas. It would be really so terrible if you did that.”

Kamala Harris joins Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event in Farmington Hills, Michigan ( AP )

Democratic pollster Matt McDermott added: “Arguably nothing has hurt Republicans more this election than constantly sharing videos of Kamala that make her more likable and authentic.”

“Can Kamala describe the make and model of the gun she allegedly owns?” the Trump War Room account later asked. “And explain why she spent years advocating for door-to-door, mandatory gun confiscation? This is called pandering — and nobody is buying the bulls***.”

Harris has been trying to walk the line between pushing measures to address gun violence in the US while still not alienating those in favor of the Second Amendment.

Addressing school shootings and gun violence on Thursday evening, Harris said, “We just need to apply common sense.”

“I think for far too long on the issue of gun violence, some people have been pushing a really false choice to suggest you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away,” she added. “I’m in favor of the Second Amendment and I’m in favor of assault weapons bans, universal background checks, red flag laws.”

During part of the event on Thursday night, a survivor of the Georgia school shooting spoke as Harris looked on. Natalie Griffith was shot twice during the shooting at Apalachee High School and appeared at the event still in a cast. Four people were killed in the shooting.

“This is not normal, y’all, and this is not right. We as Americans have to do better,” Winfrey said during the event. “Lives are being destroyed.”