✕ Close Donald Trump boasts he is 'greater than Elvis'

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump delivered his latest rally in Uniondale on Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, pledging to “bring back religion” to thank God for saving his life, and asking New Yorkers to vote for him by saying: “What the hell do you have to lose?”

The Republican nominee also pledged to visit Springfield, Ohio, after he and running mate JD Vance spread a bogus story about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating residents’ pets, inspiring a spate of bomb threats.

Trump has made several stops in New York over the past two days including a visit to cryptocurrency-themed bar PubKey in the West Village, and an appearance on Fox News show Gutfeld! A visit to a kosher deli in Brooklyn was canceled after the sudden death of the owner.

Meanwhile, a fresh poll from Quinnipiac University has placed his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead in two key swing states – Pennsylvania and Michigan – and more narrowly ahead in another, Wisconsin.

Elsewhere, Trump has accused Harris of colluding with Iran to spy on his campaign after the FBI revealed Tehran-backed hackers had attempted to pass stolen material onto the Democratic ticket.