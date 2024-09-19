Harris leads in two key swing states, new poll shows as Trump’s Brooklyn campaign stop is canceled: Live
Donald Trump indulges narcissism at Long Island event while latest survey places Kamala Harris comfortably ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan and narrowly in front in Wisconsin
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump delivered his latest rally in Uniondale on Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, pledging to “bring back religion” to thank God for saving his life, and asking New Yorkers to vote for him by saying: “What the hell do you have to lose?”
The Republican nominee also pledged to visit Springfield, Ohio, after he and running mate JD Vance spread a bogus story about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating residents’ pets, inspiring a spate of bomb threats.
Trump has made several stops in New York over the past two days including a visit to cryptocurrency-themed bar PubKey in the West Village, and an appearance on Fox News show Gutfeld! A visit to a kosher deli in Brooklyn was canceled after the sudden death of the owner.
Meanwhile, a fresh poll from Quinnipiac University has placed his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead in two key swing states – Pennsylvania and Michigan – and more narrowly ahead in another, Wisconsin.
Elsewhere, Trump has accused Harris of colluding with Iran to spy on his campaign after the FBI revealed Tehran-backed hackers had attempted to pass stolen material onto the Democratic ticket.
Confirmed: Harris and Biden to meet with Zelensky
Per White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:
On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House. Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House. The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war.
White House: Biden will make ‘a declaration of victory’ on the economy
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
With the Federal Reserve trimming interest rates for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation rates slipping to pre-Covid levels, President Joe Biden is taking a moment to savor the victory with a speech to the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.
White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told reporters on a briefing call late Wednesday that Biden would be using the address to “speak to a new milestone” being reached, with interest rates and inflation dropping while wages and America’s GDP are simultaneously going up.
By any measure, those statistics represent a massive win for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Continue reading...
Biden will make ‘a declaration of victory’ on the economy, White House says
Interest rates going down ‘will provide relief by making things more affordable’
What does the Fed’s 0.5% interest rate cut mean for the US economy?
This morning, Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner took time to walk viewers through what the Federal Reserve slashing the benchmark interest rate means for the US economy.
And how the Fed comes to its decisions regarding rate cuts. It’s worth bearing in mind the Fed Chair Jerome Powell was appointed by Donald Trump.
Here’s our coverage of the news from yesterday:
Fed slashes interest rates for first time in years. Here’s what that means for you
The major move signals end to inflation fight while shoring up job market for ‘soft landing’ as borrowing to get cheaper
Trump vows to visit city where pet-eating rumors originated, despite GOP mayor warning against it
Donald Trump has revealed he will be visiting Springfield, Ohio in the next two weeks after spreading a baseless rumor that Haitian residents are eating pets.
The former president made the announcement at a rally in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday night.
Earlier that day, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, a Republican, revealed he would be “fine” if Trump skipped a visit as “it would be an extreme strain on our resources.” Mayor Rue, City Manager Bryan Heck and Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine have all repeatedly debunked the claim.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Trump pledges to visit site of pet-eating rumors despite GOP mayor warning against it
At least 33 bomb threats have been made in Springfield, Ohio since conspiracy theory has spread
Watch: Hillary Clinton as bemused as anyone over Republican allegiance to Trump
UPDATE: Trump’s Brooklyn visit called off, report says
Per PIX11 News:
Former President Donald Trump is no longer expected to make a campaign stop in Brooklyn Wednesday after the visit was canceled.
The presidential hopeful was slated to visit Gottlieb’s Restaurant in Williamsburg at some point Thursday, police sources told PIX11 News. The visit was canceled after the owner of the restaurant died, according to reports.
1010WINS reports:
Trump had planned to visit the long-running kosher eatery before the death of R' Shulem Yosef Gottlieb.
Gottlieb, 75, died of a heart attack Thursday, Williamsburg 365 reported.
Vance makes the press part of his show as he doubles down on his attacks on migrants in North Carolina
Eric Garcia writes:
A dirty secret about Senator JD Vance that probably would not endear him to the MAGA faithful is that on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump’s running mate is fairly friendly to reporters of all stripes.
The bestselling author is more than comfortable talking to the press and frequently lets reporters ride the elevator with him on his way to votes. Indeed, he’s shown himself willing to go on the Sunday shows to defend Trump and his lie about pets being eaten by Haitian migrants.
But on the campaign trail as Trump’s top surrogate, the Ohio senator does something different.
Continue reading...
JD Vance does a delicate dance with the press--as he doubles down on Haitian migrants
Trump’s running mate likes to say he’ll ‘take as many questions as we have time for,’ to create a contrast with Kamala Harris. But reporting in Raleigh, Eric Garcia notes the other purpose
Trump to make campaign stop in Brooklyn
Donald Trump is expected to soon make another campaign stop in New Yorkm following his rally on Long Island last night.
PIX11 News reports that the former president and Republican presidential nominee will visit Gottlieb’s Restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The network cites police sources.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff made a campaign stop at the same establishment, on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday.
The restaurant is a longstanding Kosher deli and a staple of the South Williamsburg neighborhood which has a large Jewish community.
Bartiromo peddles wild conspiracy about Trump shooting attempt and Diddy’s arrest
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo has peddled a wild, baseless conspiracy theory that connects the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs with the latest attempt on Donald Trump’s life.
The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul was arrested on Monday and is now being held in a notorious Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
His arrest came just over 24 hours after suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh is accused of aiming an assault rifle through the fence of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf resort while the former president enjoyed a round on the course.
James Liddell reports.
Fox News host peddles wild conspiracy about Trump shooting attempt and Diddy’s arrest
Maria Bartiromo wildly claimed Diddy was only arrested to distract from the alleged assassination attempt and take it ‘off the front page’
IRAN, IRAN, IRAN: Trump rages at Iranian hack revelations asking when Harris will go before grand jury
This summer, Iranian hackers sent materials stolen from the Trump campaign to people associated with the Biden campaign as well as media outlets, according to US law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
“There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied,” the agencies added.
Donald Trump has seized on this revelation, telling a rally on Long Island last night that Presiden Joe Biden was “working with Iran” and then this morning, posting on Truth Social:
“WHEN DOES KAMALA AND HER CAMPAIGN GO BEFORE A GRAND JURY ON IRAN, IRAN, IRAN? MY CAMPAIGN WHEN THROUGH HELL ON THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX. THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT THE IRAN/KAMALA CAMPAIGN CORRUPTION CASE IS REAL!”
His campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said yesterday in a statement: “This is further proof the Iranians are actively interfering in the election to help Kamala Harris and Joe Biden because they know President Trump will restore his tough sanctions and stand against their reign of terror. Kamala and Biden must come clean on whether they used the hacked material given to them by the Iranians to hurt President Trump. What did they know and when did they know it?”
Here’s Josh Marcus’s full report on the hack:
FBI says Biden campaign unwittingly received stolen Trump materials from Iran hackers
Intelligence agencies said they had ‘no information’ indicating Biden allies repled to hackers
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments