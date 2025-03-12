Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hours after Donald Trump announced that he was planning to purchase a Tesla, reports emerged that Elon Musk was considering a $100 million donation to a super PAC associated with the president.

Federal filings show that the MAGA megadonor-turned-White House advisor spent more than $290 million supporting the president and his Republican allies during the 2024 election cycle. Musk gave over a quarter of a billion dollars through his super political action committee, America PAC.

In an unprecedented move for a “special government employee,” who has been tasked with leading the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to shrink the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has signaled in recent days his plans to donate the eight-figure sum to an entity controlled by the president, three sources told the New York Times.

A source later told Axios that Musk had spoken with the White House about his donation plans.

According to The Times, both Musk and Trump associates have indicated that the world’s richest man wants to make donations to America PAC and an outside entity.

open image in gallery Elon Musk (left) is reportedly planning to donate $100 million to Donald Trump's political operation ( AP )

The two organizations in question are the super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. and the nonprofit Securing America Greatness. Former Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich reportedly heads both groups.

The groups have raised around $500 million to help expand the GOP majorities in the 2026 midterm elections and to lobby congressional Republicans to support Trump's agenda.

Musk previously touted plans for his America PAC to “keep grinding” in the 2026 midterms.

The precise split of the DOGE leader’s money is also not yet known, with nonprofit groups typically not required to disclose their donors.

open image in gallery Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House that Musk was being treated ‘very unfairly’ amid Tesla boycotts and the EV company’s sale and share price slump ( AP )

The news donation broke after the president vowed in the early hours of Tuesday to purchase a “brand new Tesla” while taking a swipe at “radical left lunatics” staging protests against the electric vehicle company, attempting to punish Musk and his “baby”.

Later Tuesday, Trump transformed the White House's south lawn into a Tesla exhibit, showcasing five vehicles before he decided to purchase a deep red Tesla Model S, with a price tag starting just shy of $80,000.

Trump told reporters that Musk, who boasts a $320 billion net worth, had been treated “very unfairly” and that “he can’t be penalized for being a patriot.” Trump also labeled those vandalizing Teslas as “domestic terrorists.”

The Tesla promotion came after the EV company’s share prices plunged by 15 percent on Monday, returning to their lowest levels since Trump defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in November and their worst day since 2020. It made it the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500.

“Tesla Takedown” protests have erupted across the U.S. with showrooms being besieged and charging sites vandalized, illustrating growing unease over Musk’s influence over the president and the efforts of his cost-cutting task force.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.