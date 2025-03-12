Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump declared Tuesday that Elon Musk — who is worth an estimated $320 billion — has been “treated very unfairly” as the president promoted Tesla vehicles from the White House’s south lawn and committed to buying one of the cars himself.

“I’m going to buy because number one, it’s a great product. As good as it gets. Number two, because [Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this, and I think he has been treated unfairly,” Trump told reporters outside the White House Tuesday afternoon.

A smiling Musk soaked in the praise standing nearby with his mini-me young son X Æ A-Xii, whom he shares with Canadian singer Grimes.

Trump touted Teslas after the car company took the biggest stock tumble in four years on Monday.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump promotes a Tesla car from the White House’s south lawn alongside Elon Musk ( AP )

“I just want people to know that you can’t be penalized for being a patriot, and he’s a great patriot, and he’s also done an incredible job with Tesla,” Trump said.

“I mean, nobody else has a car company started up in the last 30 years that’s been successful. I don’t think so,” Trump hedged.

“But because he’s finding all sorts of terrible things that have taken place against our country, we want to penalize him in an economic sense. And I just think that’s very unfair,” the president added, referring to the backlash against Musk’s work carving up the federal government via the Department of Governemnt Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk previously told Fox Business he’s having “great difficulty” balancing his DOGE duties with his responsibilities as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Some investors have criticized him for spending more time on DOGE than his business empire, The Hill reports.

open image in gallery Trump said Musk, the world’s richest man, has been treated ‘unfairly’ while promoting his cars from the White House ( AP )

Tesla vehicles have become the target of vandalism and arson by Musk critics, and Tesla dealerships have been the focus of growing anti-Musk protests. Protesters demonstrated at more than 50 Tesla dealerships across the U.S. and in Barcelona, London and Lisbon early this month, according to CNN.

Trump said he wants to label people who attempt to vandalize the cars as “domestic terrorists.”

“I'll do it,” Trump warned. “I'm going to stop them … because they're harming a great American company. I've stuck up for a lot of American companies.”

He added: “Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them.”