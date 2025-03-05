Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The political action committee started by Elon Musk has launched its first commercial, highlighting “four long years of humiliation” under the Biden administration.

America PAC aired the ad on Wednesday, shortly after Donald Trump delivered his address to a joint session of Congress.

“After four long years of humiliation, a failure at home, and embarrassment abroad, our long, national nightmare is finally over,” the ad’s voiceover stated. “Strength is back, common sense is back, America is back.”

Playing underneath the voiceover is a compilation of clips, including of former president Joe Biden falling over, and other clips of former First Lady Jill Biden and former vice president Kamala Harris.

The minute-long commercial goes on to highlight Trump’s actions on the southern border, energy and foreign policy, and efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, since he returned to office on January 20.

It claims the new administration has delivered “the lowest level of illegal immigration in history” with criminal deportations and the hunting down of cartels.

“He's draining the swamp, slashing billions in waste at home, while closing the spigot of American tax dollars to foreign regimes,” the ad says. “He’s taking on the ruling elite and returning the rule of the people.”

Musk was in attendance on Tuesday as Trump delivered his remarks to Congress, and received a shoutout from the president and a standing ovation from Republicans in the chamber ( via REUTERS )

America PAC played a large role in supporting the president ahead of his victory in the November election. Musk vowed that the committee would continue to “keep grinding.”

“Normally, PACs go somewhat dormant after a big election,” he wrote on X on November 12.

“@America PAC is going to do the opposite and keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms.”

However, Senator Elissa Slotkin, who delivered the Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s address, criticized Musk and his efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency, which has continued on its mission to slash the federal workforce and reduce alleged wasteful spending.

“Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information and your bank accounts?” Slotkin said in her rebuttal.