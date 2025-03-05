Trump speech live updates: Latest news on president’s address to Congress tonight and how to watch
President’s trade aggressions cause further unease after he suspends American aid for Ukraine
President Donald Trump is set to give a joint address to Congress tonight, his first message to both chambers of Congress since taking office for the second time.
The address arrives amid a contentious moment for the president after he enacted 25 percent sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, which led Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce retaliatory tariffs.
In an angry press conference, Trudeau declared that he would also impose 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods.
“It's not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” the Canadian prime minister said on Tuesday.
The president responded by mocking Trudeau, calling him the “governor” of Canada and threatening to “immediately” issue reciprocal taxes on Canadian goods.
Trump’s latest trade war endeavor sent the U.S. stock markets tumbling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 670 points by the end of trading, compounding Monday’s drop of 650 points, and the S&P 500 lost all of its post-election gains amid rising concerns that the U.S. might be heading for a
Flashback: Pelosi rips up speech as Trump concludes 2020 State of the Union
At the end of President Donald Trump's last address to a Joint Session of Congress — the 2020 State of the Union — then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of his speech as he concluded his remarks.
Vance to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday
Vice President JD Vance will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border for a firsthand look at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, the Associated Press reports.
Vance will be in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, according to state officials and local activists. Federal aviation officials have also cleared air space for Air Force Two to make the trip.
The vice president is making a series of stops, including Shelby Park, a municipal park along the Rio Grande that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott seized from federal authorities last year in a feud with the Biden administration.
Trudeau addresses Trump directly as he rips into his ‘dumb’ tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a frank message on Tuesday for his counterpart Donald Trump, telling him that the administration’s 25 percent tariffs on its North American neighbors were a “dumb” course of action.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump's tariffs: Is the US economy headed for a recession?
As President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico begin, the stock markets have taken a tumble with major retailers forecasting a gloomy 2025. The economy has held strong despite some economists voicing concerns with Trump’s policy - the question now will it continue or head to a recession?
Rhian Lubin reports.
Truth behind the US economy and where it’s heading with Trump’s tariffs
Watch: Mace says Democrats boycotting Trump address 'hate our country that much'
Texas measles outbreak: RFK Jr praises unconventional treatments but not vaccines in Fox interview
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised unconventional treatments, but didn’t mention vaccines, in an interview on Fox News about the expanding measles outbreak in West Texas.
In the prerecorded interview, Kennedy said that the federal government was sending vitamin A to the epicenter of the outbreak in Gaines County. He added that the government was also helping to arrange ambulance rides.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Watch: Bannon calls Zelensky a ‘punk’ and declares its time for US to cut its losses
Trump proxy Alina Habba slams DOGE-fired veterans as ‘not fit to have a job at this moment’
Top Trump lawyer Alina Habba has insultingly suggested that some U.S. military veterans who were fired from government jobs as part of ongoing massive federal workforce cuts “were not fit to have a job at this moment.”
Habba, who defended Trump in his high-profile sexual abuse case against writer E. Jean Carroll and now works as a counselor to the president, said that the Trump administration cares “tremendously” about veterans but had a “fiscal responsibility” to “pay people that actually work.”
Mike Bedigan reports.
Why aren't we calling this a 'State of the Union' speech?
It will look like the State of the Union, and will be broadcast on live television, but it’s called something else entirely: a joint address to Congress.
President Donald Trump will stand at the front of the U.S. House chamber to address a joint session of Congress, the first of his second term in office, on Tuesday night.
The joint address has its origins in the first term of President Ronald Reagan.
Read on...
