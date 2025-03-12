Trump expands 25% steel and aluminium tariffs globally; EU retaliates with counter-measures: Live updates
House Republicans also voted to fund the government through September, a step toward avoiding a shutdown
President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports have taken effect, stepping up a campaign to reorder global trade norms that drew swift retaliation from Europe.
Trump's action to bulk up protections for American steel and aluminum producers restores effective global tariffs of 25 per cent on all imports of the metals. This extends the duties to hundreds of downstream products made from the metals, from nuts and bolts to bulldozer blades and soda cans.
The European Commission responded almost immediately, saying it would impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods from next month.
Close U.S. allies Canada, Britain and Australia criticised the blanket tariffs.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe "deeply regrets this measure".
However, she added: "The European Union must act to protect consumers and business. The counter-measures we take today are strong but proportionate."
The countries most affected by the tariffs are Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, which all have enjoyed some level of exemptions or quotas.
How have markets reacted to Trump’s tariffs?
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat but fragile. Australia's benchmark closed 9.6% below February's record high.
Markets in Hong Kong and China were broadly steady, South Korea and Taiwan bounced and Japan's Nikkei held its ground after slumping to a near six-month low a day earlier.
On Wall Street the S&P 500 had flirted with notching a 10% fall from February's record closing high, and finished a volatile session about 0.8% lower.
President Donald Trump threatened then backed down from a doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada to 50%, after Ontario suspended plans for a surcharge on exported electricity.
The dollar has sunk, Treasuries have rallied and lately stocks have suffered their heaviest selling in months as traders worry tariffs and policy uncertainty will hurt U.S. growth.
"Where we stand now is with a heightened concern about the U.S. economy, not having yet taken our model forecast down, but having put in a roughly 40% recession risk into the outlook for the year," J.P. Morgan chief global economist Bruce Kasman told reporters in Singapore.
"If the U.S. goes into recession, then we enter into a more complicated story, because then you have to recognise that U.S. spillovers to the rest of the world tend to be very large through financial channels."
French minister says EU can go further in response to US tariffs
France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, has said the European Union could go further in its response to U.S. tariffs, though a trade war was in no-one's interest.
"We have the means to go further, if we want," Haddad told TF1 TV.
"For example, if it came to a situation where we had to go further, digital services or intellectual property could be included," he added.
For context, the European Commission said it will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of U.S. goods from next month. The commission said it will end the current suspension of tariffs on U.S. products on April 1 and will also put forward a new package of countermeasures on U.S. goods by mid-April.
Canada backs down on 25% charge for electricity exports hours after Trump threatens new tariff for steel
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would suspend the Canadian province’s 25% electricity surcharge on the United States on Tuesday afternoon – just hours after President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum.
Ford, the conservative leader of Ontario, said on X he chose not to impose the surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, New York and Minnesota after having a “productive conversation” about the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.
Lutnick agreed to meet with Ford and the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington D.C. on Thursday to discuss a renewed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the free trade agreement between the North American countries.
In response to the agreement, Ford agreed to suspend the increased tax on electricity.
Ariana Baio has the story:
Canada backs down on 25% charge for electricity exports
Dave Portnoy claims White House reached out to hire him for Commerce Department job
Dave Portnoy has revealed he was offered a job in the Trump administration’s Department of Commerce, but turned it down as it meant he would have to stop running his sports, gambling and pop-culture media company.
The founder and owner of Barstool Sports, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, posted a video on X on Tuesday in which he claimed to have received a call about working under Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
“I got a call, I dunno, a couple of months ago… and it was like ‘Hey would you have any interest, Dave, in joining the dept of commerce… and they were like ‘but a caveat of joining the government is somebody would have to run Barstool.’”
He did not provide further details of the job he had been offered.
Mike Bedigan has more:
Dave Portnoy claims White House reached out to hire him for Commerce Department job
China, Iran and Russia hold joint naval drills in Mideast as tensions rise between Tehran and US
Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell write:
China, Iran and Russia conducted joint naval drills Tuesday in the Middle East, offering a show of force in a region still uneasy over Tehran's rapidly expanding nuclear program and as Yemen's Houthi rebels threaten new attacks on ships.
The joint drills, called the Maritime Security Belt 2025, took place in the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude oil traded worldwide passes. The area around the strait in the past has seen Iran seize commercial ships and launch suspected attacks in the time since President Donald Trump first unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.
The drill marked the fifth year the three countries took part in the drills.
Read more:
China, Iran and Russia hold joint naval drills in Mideast as tensions rise between Tehran and US
Explainer: What's a recession and why is rising anxiety about it roiling markets?
Stock markets are plunging, consumers and businesses have started to sour on the economy, and economists are marking down their estimates for growth this year, with some even seeing rising odds of a recession.
It’s a sharp shift from just a month ago, when stock indices were at record highs and consumer sentiment was rapidly improving. Many business executives were optimistic that President Donald Trump would cut taxes and pursue deregulation, which they expected would bolster growth.
Instead, Trump has aggressively implemented tariffs — and tariff threats — against the United States' largest trading partners. On Tuesday, Trump boosted import taxes on steel and aluminum from Canada to 50%, from 25%, in response to Ontario's imposition of duties on electricity it sends to the United States.
Christopher Rugaber has the story:
Explainer: What's a recession and why is rising anxiety about it roiling markets?
Greenland elections: Who could become prime minister and what have they said about Trump’s threats?
Steffie Banatvala writes:
Greenlanders are going to the polls for a crucial general election on Tuesday, with a push for independence a key issue after US President Donald Trump repeated his threat to take over the island.
The Inatsisartut parliament consists of 31 MPs to be chosen from six political parties – two of which are in the governing coalition, Inuit Ataqatigiit and the Simiut parties. The leader of the party that wins the most seats in parliament in the March 11 vote becomes prime minister - currently Mute Egede of the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party. The results are expected to be announced between 1am and 3am GMT on Wednesday.
A January poll suggested the Inuit Ataqatigiit could gain 31 percent, 9 percent ahead of the Siumut party.
Read more:
Greenland elections: Who could become PM and what have they said about Trump threats?
New analysis reveals the extent of Fox News’ obsession with Trump’s anti-trans orders
Fox News has dominated cable news coverage of the four executive orders President Donald Trump signed targeting transgender rights and people, devoting nearly as much airtime to the actions as CNN and MSNBC combined, according to a new study by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America.
During Trump’s first 31 days in office, the study found that Fox News spent four hours and eight minutes covering the anti-trans executive orders, compared to two hours and nine minutes by CNN and the two hours and 33 minutes MSNBC devoted to the issue.
Justin Baragona has the story:
New analysis reveals the extent of Fox News’ obsession with Trump’s anti-trans orders
Elon Musk’s DOGE must comply with public records requests because of its ‘secrecy,’ judge rules
Donald Trump’s administration claims Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency is shielded from public records searches.
But a federal judge says the U.S. DOGE Service is wielding so much “unprecedented” authority with “unusual secrecy” that the agency must comply with public records requests.
DOGE “wields the requisite substantial independent authority” to be subject to requests under the Freedom of Information Act, according to a late-night filing from District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., referring to federal law that allows members of the public to seek federal records.
Alex Woodward has more:
Elon Musk’s DOGE must comply with public records requests, judge rules
US multinationals in Ireland for ‘long haul’, says Martin ahead of Trump talks
David Young writes:
Irish premier Micheal Martin has insisted US multinationals who have invested in Ireland are committed to working in the country for the “long haul”.
The Taoiseach was commenting ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday when Ireland’s trading relationship with America is expected to be discussed.
Mr Martin also made clear Mr Trump is “always welcome” in Ireland, when asked if he intends to adopt a tactic similar to Sir Keir Starmer and invite the president to visit the country during the Oval Office exchange.
Read more:
