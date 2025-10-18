Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the ongoing government shutdown has halted “taxpayer-funded weather modification experiments” that U.S. government agencies say they weren’t already involved in.

“One good thing to come from this government shutdown… CLEAR SKIES!” the Georgia Republican wrote on X on Friday. “No taxpayer-funded weather modification experiments Americans never asked for. My Clear Skies Act will BAN geoengineering and weather modification. No more spraying chemicals in our skies. It’s time to end this dangerous and unregulated practice!!”

U.S. agencies have consistently said they are not involved in large-scale, non-laboratory weather modification experiments, even as such research has become a fixation of conspiracy theorists, who believe weather modification has caused natural disasters and been spread by the exhaust trails of passing airplanes.

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for more information regarding the basis of her claims, including any specific ongoing experiments she could point to that had been halted.

“The U.S. government is not engaged in any form of outdoor testing (e.g., small-scale experiments designed to study injection technologies) or large-scale deployment” of technologies to modify the amount of solar radiation hitting the Earth, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the government shutdown has paused federally backed weather modification experiments, despite little sign such experiments exist ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

“Current federal research is designed to improve the ability to observe current conditions in the atmosphere and the understanding of the potential physical impacts of solar geoengineering,” according to the agency.

“NOAA does not fund or participate in cloud seeding or other weather modification projects,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency wrote late last year on its website.

“NOAA does not modify the weather, nor does it fund, participate in or oversee cloud seeding or any other weather modification activities,” the agency added.

Commercial flights, long thought by conspiracy theorists to spread “chemtrails,” also remain operational during the government shutdown, appearing to cast further doubt on the basis of Greene’s claims.

open image in gallery Both the EPA and NOAA have said over the last year they are not involved in non-laboratory experiments to change the weather ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Cloud seeding has been practiced in the U.S. since the mid-1900s, though it is primarily funded at the state level or below, according to a 2024 report from the Government Accountability Office. As of last July, cloud seeding programs were active in at least nine, mostly arid Western states, where such efforts have been used to increase snowpack and lessen drought impacts.

Greene, who once famously indulged a conspiracy theory that a space laser controlled by a prominent Jewish family caused wildfires in California, has been an outspoken critic of weather modification.

In July, she introduced a bill to ban the practice.

open image in gallery Greene introduced legislation in July to ban weather modification ( Real America's Voice )

Despite the paucity of evidence that the government is involved in such research, or that large-scale weather modification beyond cloud seeding is even possible, the Trump administration is reportedly preparing a Department of Health and Human Services task force to investigate climate and weather control, according to an agency memo obtained by KFF Health News.

The memo describes a series of conspiracies about events that either haven’t or could not physically occur with present technologies, climate scientist Daniel Swain of the University of California told the outlet.

“That is a pretty shocking memo,” he said. “It doesn’t get more tinfoil hat. They really believe toxins are being sprayed.”