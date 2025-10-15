Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at her fellow Republicans for "doing nothing" about rising food and healthcare costs in her latest breach with the Trump administration.

In an interview with the conservative broadcaster Real America's Voice on Tuesday, the Georgia congresswoman warned that letting Joe Biden's Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of the year would "crush" Americans' finances.

Those subsidies are now at the heart of a government shutdown that's lasted 15 days and counting. Senate Democrats are demanding the subsidies be extended as a condition of reopening the government while Republicans are refusing to budge.

"My big warning is, we have to take this very seriously. Because if Republicans are responsible for doing nothing about this, and regular innocent Americans' health insurance premiums double, they're not gonna be able to pay their rent," Taylor Greene said.

"They're already getting crushed with the cost of living expenses that the Biden administration created but that have not come back down. Food prices have gone up this year...

MTG said she was no fan of Obamacare but insisted Republicans must act to stop a ‘fiscal cliff’ ( Real America's Voice )

"And there's many other problems. Even potentially that we could see a slowdown in the economy next year, and I pray to God not a recession.

"So this is extremely serious. Everyone should be talking about it. And here's where I'm upset: Republicans are doing nothing.

"The House is not in session, which I think is inexcusable. Mike Johnson should be calling us back. Because we should be working, not only on our appropriations but building an offramp off of Obamacare for the American people... and passing president Trump's agenda and executive orders."

Those words were only the latest in an unusual string of public rebukes to her GOP colleagues that has reportedly left even Trump asking his allies: "What's going on with Marjorie?"

In September, she joined with Democrats in an attempt to force Trump to release the "truth" about Jeffrey Epstein and his clients. When a senior official took issue with her stance, she publicly declared: "I do not work for you; I work for my district."

Greene again became an unlikely ally of Democrats in the ongoing shutdown fight last week when she accused Republican leaders of offering no plan to avoid a sharp increase in healthcare prices.

“I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year," she posted on X.

On Saturday, she also went on comedian Tim Dillon's podcast to criticize Trump's massive wave of ICE raids, saying there "needs to be a smarter plan than just rounding up every single person and deporting them just like that."

Grocery prices have indeed been rising this year, according to data gathered by NBC News, despite Trump's campaign trail promise to "immediately bring prices down, starting on day one".

Inflation peaked at a whopping 9.1 percent in June 2022, before dropping steadily during the second half of Biden's term to a low of 2.4 percent. It's fluctuated since then, and is now at 2.9 percent: higher than in April, but broadly in line with the past year.

Yet consistent inflation still means prices are increasing regularly which has left even some Trump supporters frustrated.

Experts have warned that Trump's tariffs are likely to jack up prices even further. Federal data suggests the impact so far has been mild, although key official statistics are currently on hold due to the government shutdown.