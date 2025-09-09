Morning Joe shreds Trump’s argument that Epstein birthday letter is a ‘Democratic hoax’: ‘This is straight out of the Murdoch empire’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Scarborough, co-host of Morning Joe, has pushed back on Republicans who continue to assert that President Donald Trump’s birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is a “hoax,” reminding them that the initial reporting came from one of Rupert Murdoch’s conservative news organizations.

On Monday, Democrats on the House Ethics Committee released the letter that allegedly contains Trump’s signature and the hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, appearing to confirm a July report fromThe Wall Street Journal.

The White House has maintained its position that the letter is fake and it is not Trump’s real signature. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it a “Democrat Epstein hoax.”

But on his morning show Tuesday, Scarborough pointed out: “It is Rupert Murdoch’s own conservative media empire that is running this, not Democrats, not a Democratic hoax, not a left-wing CBS News edit or whatever they would want to say.”

He added: “This is straight out of the Murdoch empire, all of it.”

open image in gallery Joe Scarborough, co-host of 'Morning Joe,' pushed back on the White House for continuing to deny the president sent a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein ( MSNBC / Morning Joe )

Jonathan Lemire, a Morning Joe co-host, said Tuesday that the White House’s denial about the birthday letter is “an attempt to deny reality.”

When asked for comment in response to Scarborough’s remarks, the White House referred to the press secretary’s X post, denying the authenticity of the birthday letter.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt wrote. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Murdoch founded the conservative news empire, News Corp, whose TV stations and newspapers have been largely friendly towards Trump and his administration.

open image in gallery A photo of Jeffrey Epstein (far right) holding a check that appears to be written from Trump in an photograph found inside a book celebrating his 50th birthday ( House Oversight Comittee )

open image in gallery The image of the alleged birthday card that Trump sent to Epstein in 2003 ( X/@OversightDems )

In July, The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell report which claimed that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” 50th birthday letter with the outline of a naked woman’s body, in 2003.

Trump denied sending the letter and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company, Dow Jones.

The Trump administration has spent the summer trying to quell public outrage over its refusal to release the full extent of the government’s investigation and documents on Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender accused of sex trafficking young women and girls for years.

While Trump and Epstein were friends in the Nineties, the president says that he stopped talking to the financier in the early 2000s after Epstein “stole” a young girl from his Mar-a-Lago club. However, reports said that Trump formally banned Epstein from his club in 2007.

The president has said that Democrats have created a “hoax” about his relationship with Epstein to attack him politically.

But conservative commentators and some Republican lawmakers, including Trump loyalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are pushing for the Epstein files’ release.