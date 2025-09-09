Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A joke about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “selling” a woman to Donald Trump is included in documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Monday.

The OversightDems X account shared an image of Epstein holding a novelty check alongside two men and a woman, with the caption: “Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The oversized check was signed “DJTRUMP,” although it does not resemble Trump’s actual signature.

Beneath it, a handwritten note which The New York Times said appears to be written by former New York real estate executive Joel Pashcow, referred to Epstein’s “early talents with money and women” and jokes that the photo shows the disgraced financier selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump.

“Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500,” the note read in block capitals. “Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!”

open image in gallery A photograph of Epstein holding the check appears in the financier’s birthday book ( House Oversight Comittee )

The undated image comes from the 238-page birthday book compiled in 2003 for the financier by associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lawyers for Epstein’s estate told the committee that they removed the names and photos of women and minors who appeared in the book to ensure that any potential victims could not be identified, according to a copy of a letter viewed by the Times. A woman in the check picture has had her image redacted.

Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring a note to the disgraced financier. Pashcow did not immediately respond to the Times’ phone calls and emails requesting comment on the newly released image.

Pages from the birthday book, which The Wall Street Journal first reported on in July, were released after the House Oversight Committee received a tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate.

The Dems account posted the check picture hours after making public Trump’s alleged “bawdy” letter to Epstein that features a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s reported signature.

open image in gallery The image of the alleged birthday card was also released by the House Oversight Committee ( House Oversight Committee )

The White House continues to insist Trump did not draw the picture nor sign it.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation ... This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

Top White House aides pointed to discrepancies between the letter and Trump’s known signature, with his deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posting examples from the president’s first term on X. While leaving the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett suggested that the note was “forged,” adding that “we’ve seen autopens used quite a bit.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have blasted Trump for his alleged inclusion in the book, with Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin calling the document “sickening.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.