Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump-Epstein live updates: White House blasts ‘bawdy’ birthday note after Dems release image of alleged drawing

Infamous birthday letter’s release creates sensation online as White House continues to insist it is a hoax

Oliver O'Connell,Rachel Dobkin
Monday 08 September 2025 18:02 EDT
Comments
The Independent asks Trump if he's protecting friends and donors in the Epstein files

Members of the House Oversight Committee have released a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by President Donald Trump and sent to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the existence of the letter and accompanying drawing of a nude woman. Trump vehemently denied he had authored the bawdy note or that it even existed, filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.

The letter was part of a birthday album compiled for Epstein in 2003 when he and the president were friends. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the birthday album on Monday as part of a batch of documents from Epstein’s estate.

After the letter was released, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted pictures on X of Trump’s signature and tagged The Wall Street Journal’s parent corporation, News Corp., writing: “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also tweeted a denial, adding: “This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

Watch: Epstein survivor explains friendship between late sex-offender and Trump

Survivor: Epstein's biggest brag was he was friends with Trump
Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:50

Trump's niece weighs in on signature

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has weighed in on whether or not it is her uncle’s signature on the Epstein “birthday book” letter.

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:37

After outing Trump as an ‘FBI informant’ on Epstein case, House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to explain himself

House Speaker Mike Johnson has walked back his head-scratching statement that Donald Trump was an “FBI “informant” against Jeffrey Epstein after the Louisiana Republican was pressed on the president’s claim that the case against the sex offender is a “Democrat hoax.”

Last week, after members of Congress heard testimony from Epstein’s accusers, Johnson told reporters that the president’s repeated claims have been “misrepresented.”

Alex Woodward reports.

Mike Johnson backs off claim Trump was an ‘FBI informant’ on Epstein case

Louisiana Republican’s comments follow pressure from Democrats for more documents related to sex offender’s trafficking case
Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:28

'Trump can't keep lying to American people,' says Warren

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:24

DNC says 'time for Trump to stop protecting the rich and elite and stand up for the victims' of Epstein

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin released the following statement:

“Did anyone believe Donald Trump when he said that he never gave Jeffrey Epstein a sexually explicit drawing as a birthday present? Is anyone surprised that the drawing is real? The question now is why Trump is embroiled in this disgusting cover-up and what even worse things he’s hiding. As convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell hangs out in a ‘country club’ detention facility thanks to Trump’s protection, the American people are left without answers. It’s time for Trump to stop protecting the rich and elite and stand up for the victims of Epstein’s heinous crimes. Release the files.”

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:20

How Chase bank executives aided Epstein and funneled his money - despite staff concerns

A new investigation reveals how Jeffrey Epstein worked with JPMorgan Chase while carrying out his sex-trafficking operation.

JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s top banks, worked with Epstein from the late 1990s until 2013, even as employees raised concerns about him, according to a new report by The New York Times.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Katie Hawkinson reports.

How Chase bank executives aided Epstein - despite staff concerns

JPMorgan Chase’s spokesperson called the bank’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein a ‘mistake’
Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:19

What other documents did the House Oversight Committee get from Epstein Estate?

In addition to the “birthday book" compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th, the House Oversight Committee has also received:

  • Epstein's will
  • The 2007 non-prosecution agreement between the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida and Epstein
  • Entries from Epstein's address books from January 1, 1990, to August 10, 2019
  • Info on Epstein's known bank accounts

More will be released in the near future.

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:10

Nancy Mace was tearful after meeting with Epstein victims. A day later she defended Trump who has called it a ‘hoax’

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is defending President Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, painting the president as a principled opponent of the late sex criminal even as Trump has dismissed the Epstein scandal in recent days as a Democrat-led “hoax.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Tearful Nancy Mace defends Epstein victims even as Trump calls their claims a ‘hoax’

Mace, a survivor of sexual assault and rape herself, has defied GOP leadership and thrown support behind House bill to force further releases of Epstein files
Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 22:04

WSJ reporter, named in Trump's defamation suit, posts other signature examples

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 21:56

Newsom trolls Vance over reaction to original WSJ sotry

California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Vice President JD Vance over his initial reaction to The Wall Street Journal’s original story about the existence of the birthday book and letter.

At the time, Vance tweeted: “Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit.”

Newsom posted on X: “This aged nicely.”

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2025 21:50

