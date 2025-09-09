Trump-Epstein live updates: Trump breaks silence on birthday letter after president’s alleged lewd drawing revealed
Infamous ‘bawdy’ letter in Epstein’s 50th birthday book sparks uproar as White House maintains it is a hoax
Republican lawmakers rushed to Donald Trump’s defense after the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by the president in 2003 and sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.
Democrats blasted Trump, with Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin calling the document “sickening.” The White House, however, claimed it’s “fake news.” Reached by phone on Tuesday morning, Trump told NBC News it was a “dead issue” and declined to comment further.
The Wall Street Journal first reported in July about the letter and accompanying drawing of a nude woman, punctuated by a swiggly “Donald” allegedly mimicking pubic hair. Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring the note.
The letter was part of a birthday album compiled for Epstein in 2003 when he and Trump were friends. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the birthday book Monday after receiving a tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate.
Top White House aides pointed to discrepancies between the letter and Trump’s known signature, with his deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posting examples from the president’s first term on X.
Johnson says he hasn't seen Trump's letter to Epstein
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says he has not seen the Trump-Epstein note and drawing released by the Oversight Committee.
“I’ve heard about it. But no. And the White House says it’s not true,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning.
Analysis: Trump White House struggles to explain away latest Epstein bombshell
John Bowden writes about the aftermath of the release of a birthday letter claimed to be from President Donald Trump to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein:
On Monday, the White House’s explanation remained firm. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and other members of the Trump comms team declared that the signature on the letter was a forgery, though it bears impeccable resemblances to other signatures verifiably made by the president over the years, including during his time in the White House.
“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.
“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt wrote on X. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”
Taylor Budowich, another White House official, added: “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature!”
But there was no explanation for why the Epstein estate would have forged Trump’s signature — and [Ghislaine] Maxwell herself has already validated the authenticity of the book itself, though she told the Justice Department she couldn’t remember whether she’d solicited Trump for a note for the birthday book.
Trump White House struggles to explain away latest Epstein bombshell
Rep. Thomas Massie says Epstein birthday card 'doesn't prove anything'
Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has said the lewd birthday card claimed to be authored by President Donald Trump and gifted to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “doesn't prove anything.”
Leaving the U.S. Capitol building Monday night, Massie, who is pushing to force a House vote to release documents related to Epstein, said, “It doesn’t prove anything,” per the Associated Press.
“Having a birthday card from Trump doesn’t help the survivors and the victims,” he added.
The White House has denied Trump authored or signed the card.
Comer says he takes president's word on Epstein letter
House Oversight Committee chair James Comer, chief congressional investigator, was asked whether he believed President Donald Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein was legitimate.
“The president says it's not. I take the president’s word,” Comer told CNN’s Manu Raju.
House Oversight Committee Democrat calls for WSJ lawsuit to be withdrawn
Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told CNN the defamation lawsuit President Donald Trump filed against The Wall Street Journal should be withdrawn.
Khanna’s comments come after Democrats on the committee released the birthday letter Trump is claimed to have written to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the WSJ reported on in July.
The White House has maintained that Trump did not author the letter.
In full: Epstein birthday note signed ‘Bill Clinton’ included in latest document release
A letter allegedly sent by former president Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and included in his infamous “birthday book” was among the files released by members of the House oversight committee Monday.
Democrats on the panel received a fresh tranche of documents from the late billionaire sex offender’s estate after its executors complied with their subpoena.
Included in the release was a bawdy drawing allegedly sent by President Donald Trump, which he has vehemently denied having made, for inclusion in the book of tributes compiled by Epstein’s then-girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and gifted to him for his 50th birthday in 2003.
Also present in the book is a note attributed to Clinton that reads: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
Breaking: Trump calls Epstein birthday book 'dead issue' and declines to comment further
President Donald Trump declined to comment about allegations he wrote a sexually suggestive letter and accompanying drawing for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday more than two decades ago, calling it a “dead issue.”
“I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue,” Trump told NBC News via phone call this morning.
Damage from Epstein birthday book 'less than Democrats would have hope for'
As Congress returned to Capitol Hill last week, White House aides braced for the Jeffrey Epstein case to flare up.
The White House this morning shows little concern about the fallout from the House Oversight Comittee publishing a 238-page book, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite and convicted sex offender, for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.
One White House official told Politico this morning that the damage inflicted on Donald Trump and his administration is “much less” than Democrats might have hoped for.
“We were not naive to the fact there are Democrats back in town and a certain very small number of Republicans who are eager to talk about this — but I think the damage is actually much less than the Democrats would have hoped,” they told Dash Burns of the outlet’s Playbook newsletter.
Epstein birthday book joke surfaces about Trump 'buying fully depreciated' woman for $22,500
A joke about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “selling” a woman to Donald Trump is included in documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Monday.
The OversightDems X account shared an image of Epstein holding a novelty check alongside two men and a woman, with the caption: “Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”
The oversized check was signed “DJTRUMP,” although it does not resemble Trump’s actual signature.
Beneath it, a handwritten note which The New York Times said appears to be written by former New York real estate executive Joel Pashcow, referred to Epstein’s “early talents with money and women” and jokes that the photo shows the disgraced financier selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump.
Crocket blasts White House's 'fake news' defense over Epstein birthday note
Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has accused Donald Trump of lying after the White House denied that the president penned a bawdy birthday note and accompanying drawing to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking on CNN’s The Source, host Kaitlan Collins asked the Texas lawmaker about the White House’s defense.
“The fact that the President is a liar? He’s consistent. I mean, that’s all I really got for you,” Crockett she said.
Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring the note. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the claims “FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”
“We got this from the Epstein estate,” Crockett continued. “This isn’t something that came from a random Democratic something; this came from the estate.”
Crockett said that the letter doesn’t prove any wrongdoing, but it evidences doubts about the president’s character.
