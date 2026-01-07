Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a scathing denunciation of the Trump administration and called for federal agents to “get the f*** out” of the city on Wednesday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman who was blocking law enforcement in her vehicle.

“We do not want you here,” Frey said during a Wednesday news conference.

Federal officials have accused the woman of being a “rioter” who “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them,” something Frey said was “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative,” based on video he had seen of the incident.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” Frey continued.

Unverified videos of the incident, posted online, appeared to show the woman struggling to navigate her vehicle slowly as law enforcement agents surrounded her. As she tried to move and drive away, the officer fired several shots. The car then sped away and crashed into a telephone pole.

open image in gallery Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on the Trump administration to pull agents out of Minneapolis, after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman Wednesday morning ( Getty )

The woman was shot in the head during the incident and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Minneapolis police.

The mayor called on community members to remain peaceful, warning that the white House would use any violence from protesters to justify more military-style force in the city, where the Trump administration is already deploying around 2,000 agents in an immigration and anti-fraud crackdown. Minneapolis was previously home to widespread protests and instances of looting and rioting in 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd.

“They are not here to cause safety in this city,” Frey said of the Trump administration immigration agents. “What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust.”

At the briefing, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he was “very concerned” by the shooting and said “in any professional law enforcement agency in the country,” officers are “intensely” trained to avoid situations where they would need to use deadly force on unarmed civilians, as appeared to be the case with the Wednesday shooting.

open image in gallery Trump administration officials claim the ICE agent fired on the driver in self-defense ( Getty )

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting, which occurred during a protest of immigration operations around 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

The Trump administration has been surging immigration agents to the Minneapolis area since late last year. The White House ramped up operations in recent days after a viral video claimed Minneapolis day care centers were defrauding the federal government.

The crackdown follows President Trump’s frequent derogatory comments about the substantial Somali population in the Twin Cities, whom the president has called “garbage.”