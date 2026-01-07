Protest erupts in Minneapolis after ICE agent fatally shoots woman amid immigration crackdown: Live updates
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to ‘get the f*** out’ of the city in the aftermath
A protest has erupted in Minneapolis after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman.
The ICE official shot the woman Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis, as federal agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in the city. In the aftermath, dozens of demonstrators have flocked to the area to protest the killing.
Video of the incident shows the woman inside her vehicle, blocking ICE agents. A group of agents then surrounded the car and told her to exit. When she started to move her car away slowly, an agent near the front fired through the windshield.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the woman attempted to run over agents and accused her of committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”
“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him,” Noem said.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back on the Trump administration’s description of the incident and told ICE agents to “get the f***” out” of the city.
“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bulls***. This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying,” Frey said at a press conference.
Fury in Minnesota after ICE agent shoots woman dead as she drove away from authorities during deportation raids
A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in southeast Minneapolis Wednesday morning as officers were conducting a deportation raid in the city.
The shooting, which occurred days after the Department of Homeland Security deployed an additional 2,000 federal agents to the city, drew immediate outrage from officials who blasted the operation. Dozens descended on the scene of the shooting to protest the killing in the immediate aftermath.
