What to know about Somalia as Trump launches ‘garbage’ attack on nation

Donald Trump has labelled Somali immigrants in the United States "garbage," claiming they "contribute nothing" and should leave the country.

The unsubstantiated remarks were made on Tuesday, following reports that federal authorities were preparing an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota, primarily targeting Somali immigrants residing unlawfully.

However, official figures reveal that nearly 58 per cent of Somalis in Minnesota were born in the U.S. Furthermore, among the foreign-born Somali population there, a significant 87 per cent are naturalised U.S. citizens.

Even for a president who has long made clear he's no fan of Somalia, the latest round of White House contempt was a shock in the country's largest Somali community.

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country," President Donald Trump told reporters during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting.

"We can go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

On Wednesday, he doubled down: "Somalians should be out of here," he told reporters during an Oval Office event. "They've destroyed our country."

As for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has repeatedly criticized the president's rhetoric, Trump dismissed him as a "fool.""I wouldn't be proud to have the largest Somali population," in the U.S., he said.

Here’s a look at Somalia, which is also one of the countries where the Trump administration this week paused all immigration applications. The country's prime minister, asked at a public event Wednesday about Trump's statements, did not comment.

open image in gallery Patients sit at the entrance of Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Somalis have been fleeing the Horn of Africa nation for decades, ever since the fall of dictator Siad Barre led to clashes between warlords, wider civil war and the rise of the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

The widespread insecurity has sent millions of Somalis fleeing within the country or into neighboring ones. Many waited for years in remote refugee camps in places like Kenya before a chance to immigrate to the U.S. or elsewhere. Many others remain in those camps.

Inside Somalia, the current threat remains primarily from al-Shabab, which holds some rural areas and periodically targets the capital, Mogadishu, with devastating attacks. A truck bombing in the heart of Mogadishu in 2017 killed well over 100 people. Another in 2019 killed dozens more. Targets have also included the presidential palace and hotels.

For decades, there was no U.S. Embassy in Somalia because of the insecurity. The embassy returned in 2019, locating itself in a highly fortified seaside compound around the Mogadishu airport where other diplomatic or humanitarian offices are found.

Somalia’s fragile federal government in recent years has been involved in what its president has called “total war” against al-Shabab. But the extremist group remains resilient amid the country’s complex clan dynamics, with some arms coming in from the Middle East via the Gulf of Aden.

The overall instability in Somalia helped to create the phenomenon of Somali pirates, who earlier this month hijacked a commercial vessel on the Indian Ocean for the first time in a year and a half, raising fears about a resurgence.

open image in gallery Armored personnel carriers (APCs) belonging to the Somalia National Army move on a road in Sabiid Canole, Somalia, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jackson Njehia) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

While Mogadishu has shown some signs of a revival, often driven by Somali returnees bringing investment and ideas, much of the country's population of about 19 million faces grim circumstances. The widespread insecurity has long limited rebuilding and investment.

Somalia continues to have one of the world’s weakest health care systems, according to the World Health Organization and other partners. And now longtime donors like the United States and Britain have been pulling back, especially with the Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development this year.

The Associated Press recently visited rare public hospitals remaining in Mogadishu that some Somalis must trek for days to reach for care. Many rural areas have little assistance. The ones under the control of al-Shabab may have none.

open image in gallery A fisherman carries a tuna fish to the market in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

As Africa stands to suffer the most from climate change, Somalia is one of the most visible examples.

Droughts periodically kill thousands of people along with the camels and other livestock that help keep communities and economies alive. Floods rip through river valleys. Indian Ocean cyclones roar onto the coastline, the longest in Africa. From time to time, locusts devour landscapes' vegetation.

“In Somalia, climate change and conflict are increasingly intertwined,” the International Crisis Group has noted, pointing out that al-Shabab's fighters use access to water as another means to “tax” residents in vulnerable communities. In some cases during the most recent yearslong drought, al-Shabab destroyed water infrastructure, infuriating communities.