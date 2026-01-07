ICE agents involved in shooting during massive deportation effort in Minnesota: Protestors descend on scene
Minneapolis Mayor said the presence of federal immigration enforcement was causing ‘chaos’
A person was reportedly shot during a standoff with federal immigration law enforcement in southeast Minneapolis Wednesday, sparking outrage from local leaders and leading to a protest.
Around 10:30 a.m. local time, reports emerged that an unnamed person had been shot during a standoff that appeared to involve a car blocking a road. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed a shooting had taken place on X, saying he was aware of a “shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland.”
Exact details of the incident are unclear at the time, but a witness to the shooting told Minnesota Public Radio, she saw an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shoot a woman several times through her car windshield.
Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley said an “observer” was shot by federal agents and transported to the hospital. It is unclear what the extent of the person’s injuries is.
The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.
The incident occurred days after Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem announced the deployment of an additional 2,000 federal agents to the city to assist in operations after the state was inundated with accusations of widespread fraud.
Frey said, “The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” and demanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement leave “immediately.”
On social media, residents and local reporters said at least 30 federal immigration enforcement agents were on the scene in a neighborhood where it appeared a car had been involved.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
