Woman shot multiple times by ICE agents in Chicago, DHS confirms

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A U.S. citizen was shot Saturday on Chicago’s South Side after Border Patrol agents said they were “rammed by 10 cars” and became “boxed” in during a confrontation in the Broadview section of the city.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release that federal agents “fired defensive shots” at “an armed U.S. citizen” during routine patrolling.

“Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon,” McLaughlin stated.

“Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.”

McLaughlin continued, “The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f–k those mother f—ers up, don’t let them take anyone.’”

open image in gallery A group of 10 cars reportedly ran into ICE agents Saturday in Chicago, resulting in them firing at an 'armed' woman ( Getty Images )

No officers were seriously injured, McLaughlin said.

The woman was found near 39th Street and Pershing Road and transported in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Sun-Times reports, citing Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem addressed Saturday’s shooting on X, writing, “Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon.”

“I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.”

open image in gallery The woman who was shot reportedly attempted to drive herself to the hospital before being located by law enforcement ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Noem continued in a follow-up post, “Our brave men and women of law enforcement are being targeted and attacked by violent anarchists who seek to tear down America.”

“I want each and every member of law enforcement to know this: President Trump and I have your backs. Stand with ICE as they continue to protect and defend our homeland,” she said.

Since August, the Trump administration has deployed federal law enforcement to Chicago, citing a disputed rise in crime. ICE enforcement has grown more aggressive, including helicopter surveillance of raids and arrests of local officials and activists who oppose the operations.

Protests against ICE raids have occasionally turned violent as Saturday’s incident follows the fatal shooting of Mexican immigrant Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez by an ICE officer in September.

open image in gallery More troops are on the way to Chicago, Kristi Noem said Saturday, amid protests against ICE raids ( Getty Images )

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker revealed Saturday that the Department of War gave him an ultimatum.

“Call up your troops, or we will,” Pritzker said on X, announcing that the Trump Administration intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard.

“I want to be clear: there is no need for military troops on the ground in the State of Illinois,” Pritzker wrote.