Trump touts Melania’s ‘movie star’ status following weekend documentary release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that First Lady Melania’s new documentary has transformed her into a “movie star”.

The first lady’s documentary opened in theaters on Friday, quickly dividing the opinions of moviegoers and critics alike.

Trump, though, in typical fashion, has sung the documentary’s praises. Speaking from the Resolute Desk, he told reporters that his wife has had a "tremendous success.”

“It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, can you believe this?” he said.

open image in gallery Melania Trump is now a ‘movie star,’ according to her husband ( Reuters )

It is not clear which statistic Trump is pointing to, but, according to The Guardian, the movie recorded the strongest box office start to a documentary in a decade.

“What do I get out of it?” the president asked. “Nothing out of it. Now I have...so I had a top model, now I have a top movie star.”

The documentary, entitled Melania: 20 Days to History, has beaten box office predictions and reportedly earned $7 million over its opening weekend, according to the BBC.

It’s opening weekend takings shattered expectations, since Melania was only expected to gross $5 million over its first weekend. The documentary cost $45 million to make and a further $35 million to promote, according to MS Now.

However, its box office success does not match its reception from critics.

open image in gallery The film has been poorly received by critics, despite costing $45 million to make ( AFP/Getty )

The film has an average score of 5 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score stands at 99 percent after the film’s page on the website was flooded with pro-MAGA reviews.

The disparity between the critics’ score and audience ratings is the biggest discrepancy in the two scores in 27 years.

Melania seemingly shares her husband’s view on the film, though. Taking to the social media platform X, she claimed that the film was “Loved By All.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump, though, says that the movie remains a ‘tremendous success’ ( AP )

The movie promised an intimate look into Melania’s life, as her husband geared up to assume the presidency for a second time.

Throughout the film, she can be heard listening to Michael Jackson’s Billy Jean and briefly speaking to French First Lady Brigitte Macron as she prepares to become first lady.

Melania’s eponymous movie was directed by filmmaker Brett Ratner, who also directed Rush Hour, The Family Man and X Men: The Last Stand. Ratner was accused of sexual assault by several actresses and models in 2017, prompting Warner Bros to sever its ties with him.

He continues to deny any wrongdoing.