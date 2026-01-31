Melania box office results revealed as divisive documentary defies predictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brett Ratner’s Melania documentary exceeded box office predictions on its opening day Friday, grossing $2.9 million from 1,778 theaters.

Analysts had expected the controversial film to make between $1 million and $5 million through its opening weekend.

Instead, as Variety reports, it is on course to bank around $8.1 million.

Although the film has performed better than expected, it is still unlikely to recoup the $40 million Amazon MGM paid for it. Amazon reportedly spent an additional $35 million to market the film.

The film has generally been panned by critics. On reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of just 6% from critics but the site has been flooded with audience reviews that are 99% positive.

First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

In a one star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote: “Perhaps Melania is merely a piece of post-modern post-entertainment. After all, it is transparently not a documentary.”

Hilton continues: “Melania spends most scenes playing a staged version of herself, and shots of the first lady are composed with all the deliberateness Ratner brought to his work on X-Men: The Last Stand. This is somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction.”

Wired magazine reported that Melania screenings at the Mann Plymouth Grand 15 theater in Minnesota appear to have been canceled. The theater is located in Hennepin County, Minnesota, an area that is experiencing unrest after the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Speaking to reporters at the film’s premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, President Donald Trump played down reports of weak ticket sales for the film.

“It’s a very tough business in theaters selling movie tickets after Covid,” he said.

“I think this will do unbelievable — streaming and everything. Theaters are a different world.”

Melania will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

The project marks the American filmmaking return of Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, who moved to Israel following multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offenses.

According to a Rolling Stone report, two-thirds of crew members asked to have their names removed from the film’s credits. One crew member described Ratner as “slimy” and Melania as “boring,” but “totally nice,” the magazine reported.

International sales do not look likely to add much to Melania’s total box office take. Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, one of the U.K.’s biggest movie theater operators, revealed that early ticket sales had been “soft.”

Meanwhile, in South Africa, distributor Filmfinity has cancelled the film’s theatrical run for what it called “political reasons.”