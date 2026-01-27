Melania Trump wants to see unity and peaceful protests against ICE after shooting of Alex Pretti
Protests have intensified in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti
First Lady Melania Trump called for peaceful protesting in Minneapolis as demonstrators continue to take to the streets following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a federal agent.
“I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots. I’m against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace,” she said Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends.
“We need to unify in this time,” she added.
Protests in Minneapolis have intensified following the fatal shootings of Pretti on Saturday and Renee Nicole Good on January 7.
Trump administration officials have said the shots were fired “defensively” against Pretti, who federal authorities said had a semiautomatic handgun and was “violently" resisting officers. However, bystander videos appear to show Pretti with only a phone in his hand.
This version of events has been challenged by Pretti’s family.
“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” they said in a statement.
"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”
This is a breaking news story...
