Amazon is paying a whopping $40 million to license an upcoming documentary about Melania Trump, directed by Brett Ratner, to stream on Prime Video in addition to a several-episode follow-up docuseries, according to a report.

On Sunday, Amazon confirmed the “behind the scenes” film on the incoming First Lady had started filming in December and is expected to be released in theaters and on Prime Video later this year.

Ratner, a director who retreated from Hollywood in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, is directing the film. Melania is set to serve as an executive producer.

Amazon did not confirm how much it paid to license the documentary, it is unclear how much of that will go toward Melania - who serves as an executive producer - as well.

open image in gallery Melania Trump will serve as an executive producer on an upcoming documentary project directed by Brett Ratner. It’s now being reported that Amazon is paying $40 million for the rights ( Getty Images )

The price tag was first reported by Puck News on Tuesday. Three people familiar with the deal told Puck News that the $40 million deal includes the documentary and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries on Melania.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Melania and Amazon.

It’s the latest public relations move for Melania, who released a self-titled memoir last year and recently promoted her line of Christmas ornaments and jewelry.

The incoming First Lady often avoids the political spotlight – largely remaining out of sight on her husband, Donald Trump’s, presidential campaign. But she has embarked on her own venture, promoting her personal brand.

The collaboration between Melania and Amazon also arrives as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has cozied up to the incoming president. Bezos recently met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence and announced Amazon would donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

open image in gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also recently donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund ( Getty Images )

During Trump’s first administration, Bezos and the president-elect butted heads. Trump criticized Bezos for political coverage at The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.

But Bezos, and other tech giants, have changed their tune about the incoming president as he prepares to enter his second term. Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, also met with Trump and donated $1 million to his inaugural fund.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, has become one of Trump’s closest allies over the last year. Raising and donating millions to Trump’s presidential campaign and now taking an advisory position to the president-elect.