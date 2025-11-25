Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After her stunning announcement last week that she will soon resign from Congress amid her ongoing feud with President Trump, some are suggesting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may have little political runway left.

“I’m thinking there’s some other opportunity, perhaps in the media ecosystem, that she’s looking at,” CNN political commentator and Republican campaign strategist Shermichael Singleton said Sunday on State of the Union. “But I think her future life in politics is over.”

The Georgia Republican had once been one of the president’s staunchest defenders in Congress, but their alliance frayed throughout the year over issues like foreign policy, healthcare, and, most explosively, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Greene was among a handful of House Republicans who forced a vote on releasing the Epstein files, a proposal President Trump later signed onto after months of demonizing the effort.

Trump, despite branding Greene a “traitor” and vowing to back a primary challenger against her, has also left the door open for a reconciliation with his former ally and said he’d “love” to see Greene re-enter politics.

Despite presidential buzz around Marjorie Taylor Greene, some think her political future is over after her dramatic split with Donald Trump over the Epstein scandal ( Getty )

“It’s not going to be easy for her” he told NBC News, adding, “I can patch up differences with anyone.”

Greene, who will leave Congress in January before the upcoming midterms, has kept relatively quiet about what she plans next.

She has steadfastly denied reports that her recent split with Trump is part of a larger attempted rebrand ahead of a 2028 run for president.

In a resignation letter, Greene spoke of the toll her political career has taken on her and her family, including having to face death threats, though she suggested to constituents in her district she would be “here by their side” as they sought to take power back from the “Political Industrial Complex.”

Among Republicans, Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump, Jr., Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Marco Rubio are considered the top four Republican frontrunners in the 2028 presidential race, according to poll averages.

Greene may not be the only Republican set to depart Congress soon, a development that would even further imperil a GOP already on shaky foundation ahead of the midterms.

“More explosive early resignations are coming,” an unnamed senior House Republican told Punchbowl News. “It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower.”

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage,” the lawmaker said. “And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file.”