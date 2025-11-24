Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s surprise departure from Congress could prove a watershed moment, prompting other House Republicans to follow in the Georgia firebrand’s footsteps, according to a new report.

After Greene announced on Friday that she will step down in early January, several GOP lawmakers told Punchbowl News that they, too, are considering retiring before their terms end.

“More explosive early resignations are coming,” one unnamed senior House Republican told the outlet. “It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower.”

According to the congressperson, members are eyeing the exits because of ongoing tensions with the White House, which House Speaker Mike Johnson has done nothing to remedy.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage,” the lawmaker said. “And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file.”

“The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened,” the unnamed Republican added. “They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.”

These rumblings could spell trouble for the Republicans’ already razor-thin House majority ahead of next year’s midterm elections, which historically see the president’s party lose seats. Currently, the GOP holds 219 seats against the Democrats’ 213.

The speaker’s office told Punchbowl News that Johnson is working tirelessly within the constraints of the GOP’s extremely narrow majority. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

After Punchbowl News revealed more GOP retirements could be coming, Greene chimed in on social media to confirm the report.

“Fact check true,” she wrote on X. “Myself and many of my colleagues came courageously roaring into 2025 with legislation that matched the 2024 electoral mandate only to be totally sidelined by Johnson under full obedience of the WH.”

Some House Republicans are considering following in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's footsteps as they tire of the White House treating them "like garbage," according to a new report.

Greene’s announcement on Friday marked the culmination of her public falling out with President Donald Trump.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she wrote in a statement posted online.

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she added. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene said that her final day in office will be January 5, 2026.

After entering Congress in 2021, she quickly made a name for herself as an outspoken and unapologetic Trump ally. But, in recent weeks, she has publicly broken with the president and Republican leadership on a range of issues, including over American support for Israel, H-1B visas, Obamacare subsidies and, most perhaps most notably, the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

In early November, she accused the president of making a “huge miscalculation" by failing to support releasing the government’s files on the convicted sex offender. This led Trump to characterize Greene as a “ranting lunatic” and announce he would back a primary challenge against her.

The Georgia lawmaker was also one of a handful of Republicans to sign a House discharge petition, which forced a chamber-wide vote seeking to mandate the Department of Justice to release its files on Epstein. The bill ultimately passed with near unanimous approval after Trump reversed course and supported the measure.

In her announcement, Greene telegraphed her dissatisfaction with both major parties.

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman,” the congresswoman wrote, adding that she “never fit in” while working in the nation’s capitol.

Trump called Green a 'ranting lunatic' on social media last week after her public criticism of his foreign policy and demands to release Epstein files

Some lawmakers accused Speaker Mike Johnson of not doing enough to improve relations with the White House.

Some Republicans expressed solidarity with the Georgia representative. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie — a frequent Trump critic — wrote on X that he will “miss her tremendously.”

“Everyone should read her statement,” he added. “There’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime.”

Echoing this sentiment, Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz wrote that “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of truth to what Marjorie had to say.”

Trump, meanwhile, reacted gleefully to Greene’s upcoming departure from the halls of Congress. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, he described her as a “traitor” who left office “because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement.”

“Marjorie went BAD,” he added. “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

The president’s rhetoric quickly softened, though. A few hours later, he told reporters that Greene is a “nice person” and that he “just disagreed with her philosophy.” The president also told NBC News that he’d “love” to see Greene return to politics.

It’s not clear what, if anything, Greene will do next. There’s been rampant speculation she may be interested in higher office, with Time Magazine reporting over the weekend that she is considering running for the White House in 2028.

But, she quickly refuted this report, writing on X: “I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.”