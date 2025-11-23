Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed in a surprise announcement that she’s resigning from her House seat in January, leaving many wondering what’s next for the Republican firebrand from Georgia.

Greene announced her resignation on Friday evening amid her growing feud with President Donald Trump, which has been fueled by several issues, including his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote in a statement announcing her resignation.

Trump, who was once allied with Greene, labelled her a “traitor” in a Saturday morning Truth Social post. But the president appeared to soften his language a few hours later, telling reporters outside the White House she’s a “nice person” and he “just disagreed with her philosophy.” Trump also told NBC News he’d “love” to see Greene return to politics.

Over the last month, there has been speculation that Greene could be interested in running for higher political office. Last week, Vanity Fair reported that some believed Greene wanted to run for president. But when the outlet asked if she’s considering a bid for the White House in 2028, Greene said she’s not.

open image in gallery Greene's resignation comes after a public falling out with President Donald Trump ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images )

“Uh, I am not considering running for president,” she told Vanity Fair.

Earlier this month, NOTUS also reported that Greene had told some of her colleagues she wants to run for president. The outlet cited four people with knowledge of the matter, including one source who said they spoke with her directly. But Greene also denied this reporting, telling NOTUS: “Once again you publish baseless gossip. Very disappointing.”

Greene’s resignation is the latest move in a journey that has taken her from a notorious QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theorist — who once suggested a California wildfire was sparked by a space “laser beam” connected to a prominent Jewish banking family — to a guest on The View and CNN, where she’s apologized for her divisive rhetoric and vowed to turn over a new leaf.

The dramatic shift in her tone has left some questioning how genuine the change is – and whether it is part of a rebranding designed to appeal to a wider electorate.

Questions are also mounting over which Republicans will run to replace Trump in 2028.

Vice President JD Vance is considered one of the top contenders and a natural successor, given his current role. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas may also be laying the groundwork to run in 2028, Axios reported earlier this week. When asked about Cruz’s potential bid, Trump said that it’s “a little early” but called the senator a “very good guy.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that Greene is a ‘nice person’ and he ‘just disagreed with her philosophy’ ( AP )

In a Truth Social post addressing their feud last week, Trump also claimed he once sent Greene polling that suggested she shouldn’t run for the Senate or the Georgia governor’s office.

“It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!),” Trump wrote.

Greene announced in May that she would not challenge Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, in 2026. Two months later, Greene also rejected rumors that she was planning to run for governor. In response to Trump’s post, Greene said she never spoke with the president about running for either office.

“Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate or running for Georgia,” Greene told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. “Those were decisions I came to on my own. I don’t want to have anything to do with the Senate.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, had floated a similar idea in early November, claiming that Greene “wanted to run for Senate in Georgia” but that “Trump told her no.” When contacted for comment at the time, Greene told The Independent that “AOC is no different than Laura Loomer,” referring to the right-wing activist and conspiracy theorist.

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for comment.