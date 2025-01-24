Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert “stormed” into a women’s restroom in the Capitol to get “a guy” removed by security on Thursday.

But the conservative Trump loyalist ended up apologizing after it turned out to be a case of “mistaken identity.”

Boebert was overheard on the House floor telling members that she had discovered Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride in the women’s bathroom, according to the Daily Beast.

McBride, the first transgender member of Congress, is not permitted to use the women’s bathrooms after Speaker Mike Johnson renewed a ban on transgender people using single-sex bathrooms.

Boebert told other members that when she thought she saw McBride walking into the bathroom, she said, “You shouldn’t be here,” an anonymous Republican lawmaker told the outlet.

Lauren Boebert ‘stormed’ out of the women’s bathroom to complain that she had seen ‘a guy’ in there ( REUTERS )

But the Colorado congresswoman then realized the person in the bathroom was not McBride. “I overheard Boebert say she went to apologize,” the lawmaker added.

Bloomberg Congress reporter Billy House also witnessed the incident and described Boebert “bursting out” of the women’s bathroom “complaining to security personnel stationed in the nearby Speakers Lobby of "a guy" inside.”

House said he was “intrigued” and saw four other people leave the bathroom after Boebert. “All women,” he noted in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Within minutes, however, Boebert was storming back from the House floor into the restroom — reinforced by Rep. Nancy Mace in tow.”

“But alas, just seconds after this duo entered the bathroom, they come back out — and went back quietly to the floor,” House said.

Boebert admitted she “made an error regarding a mistaken identity” in a statement to the Daily Beast. “I apologized, learned a lesson, and it won’t happen again,” Boebert said.

McBride confirmed to the outlet that she was not confronted by Boebert and added that she stands by her commitment to comply with the speaker’s bathroom policy.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has been an outspoken critic of equal trans access to facilities and pushed House Republicans to keep transgender people out of bathrooms at the Capitol matching their gender identity.