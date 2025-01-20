MAGA just can't stop calling Trump ‘daddy’ ahead of his inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Donald Trump making his triumphant return to the White House on Monday, many of his most strident and sycophantic supporters have taken to outright describing the soon-to-be 47th president as their “daddy.”

Hyping up Trump’s inauguration during a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) rattled off a list of what he expects Trump to accomplish early on in his administration and how the American public will react.

“When Americans see deportations or repatriations happen, they’re gonna be like, ‘Thank you!’ When they see the border closed, they’re gonna say, ‘This is what I voted for,’” Donalds declared. “When they see peace starting to break out again around the world, they’re gonna be like, ‘This is the stability that we were asking for.’”

The Florida lawmaker then insisted that Americans would not only express joy that Trump was back in office but would also see him as their collective father.

“Daddy’s back!” Donalds excitedly proclaimed. “And that’s what you’re going to see.”

Trump’s most ardent supporters have taken to calling him ‘daddy’ as he prepared to return to the White House. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The paternal nickname, which was immediately mocked as “weird” and “creepy” by liberal critics online, didn’t exactly come in a vacuum. In recent days, other MAGA acolytes have taken to referring to Trump as their MAGA papa.

“Daddy’s home!!” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted on Sunday while sharing the latest cover of TIME magazine.

“Dad is home,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirkposted alongside Trump’s official portrait, which emulates the incoming president’s infamous mugshot.

Some anti-woke music acts have gone all in on describing Trump as their “daddy,” including MAGA rapper Tom McDonald — whose latest tune is literally titled “Daddy’s Home” and features conspiracy-peddling comic Roseanne Barr spitting some incendiary bars of her own.

“We won, you mad, it’s done, too bad, boo-hoo, so sad, now your daddy’s home,” McDonald and Barr shout throughout the song. “If you can’t handle all the facts and make up lies about it (liar). Say goodbye to Joe, your daddy’s coming home (coming home).”

Meanwhile, during Trump’s pre-inauguration bash in Washington on Sunday, country rock rapper Kid Rock added some extra lyrics to his MAGA anthem ‘We the People” during his performance at the Capitol One Arena.

“Check the stats, stop throwin’ stones! Straighten up, sucker, ‘cuz Daddy’s home!” Rock yelled to applause.

It would appear that the moniker was first unveiled by former Fox News star Tucker Carlson weeks before the presidential election, in an off-the-rails speech at a TPUSA event in October.

“Yeah, that’s right. Dad comes home. And he’s p***ed. Dad is p***ed,” the far-right podcaster blared at the time. “And when dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl.’ And it has to be this way.”