Minutes before Lauren Boebert took the stage Tuesday night at her election watch party in her new residence of Windsor, Colorado to celebrate her equally new-to-her Colorado congressional seat, a blond child in a “God, guns and Trump” t-shirt removed his red Make America Great Again hat and asked those assembled to do the same as he led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Boebert, 37, then addressed the sea of MAGA cap and cowboy hat-clad supporters in the same grain-bin themed venue on old Colorado farmland where she celebrated her June win over fellow Republicans in the CD4 primary. The sitting CD3 Congresswoman had announced plans late last year to abandon her re-election in that district – where she’d lived since a teenager, married and raised her four boys – and move across the state to the more heavily-red CD4.

The decision followed her near loss two years earlier in CD3 to Democrat Adam Frisch, an Aspen businessman and former Independent who seemed primed to give her a run for her money again – literally – as his fundraising and campaigning continued barreling forward robustly for a 2024 rematch.

Lauren Boebert celebrates in Windsor, CO ( Sheila Flynn / The Independent )

Despite facing local competitors who gleefully pointed to her carpetbagging, along with a growing list of personal dramas and unfavorable headlines, Boebert won the Republican nomination in June. She’d been the easy favorite in the heavily agricultural and conservative eastern Colorado district – which hasn’t elected a Democrat since 2008.

Boebert leaned into those values Tuesday as she spoke to gathered supporters in the Grainhouse Windsor, where earlier crowd pleasers included a man dressed as Uncle Sam and a woman proudly parading around in a dress fashioned from black garbage bags – a nod, presumably, to recent headlines about Biden comments.

“There are some amazing, godly patriots here who care about our country,” said Boebert, wearing a red MAGA hat, blue pants suit and sparkling cream stilettos. “It’s because of you and your life that our children have a chance at living in this great experiment called America … your ballot that you returned was not just a piece of paper, it was a battle prize for American values.

She continued: “God said that he wants us to go forward, and that’s exactly what we have done together: We have locked arms and gone forward into the fight, taking on every enemy who is against everything that we love.”

Celebrating at the Boebert party ( Sheila Flynn / The Independent )

Supporters, some sitting at reserved tables with centerpieces featuring Colorado and American flags, along with elephants to represent the Republican Party, dined on a buffet that included nachos and chicken. Eager fans could purchase Boebert “Standing for Freedom” hats, shirts and stickers, and Trump/Vance swag was on sale, too.

One woman in the restroom pointed to the careful selection of toilet paper rolls named “Right Choice.”

Boebert railed against “four years’ worth of crap policy” and called attention to her favorite sticking points, reminding voters of “the 13 service members that died on [Biden’s] watch” – for which she heckled him during the 2022 State of the Union – and gloating about how she’d “taken on Nancy Pelosi.”

A staunch, long-time and vocal Trump stalwart, Boebert told the crowd: “President Trump has said for years that they are after him. They’re after you, and with a bullet to his head, he proves that he’s just in the way – and so tonight is the night that we show him that we are standing by him to fight.”

A Donald Trump cut out at the Boebert watch party ( Sheila Flynn / The Independent )

After Boebert left the stage, the crowd continued watching Fox News presidential election results on a huge screen behind the bar – an unusual hipster setup fashioned from an old piece of farm equipment – and cheering wildly each time a state was called for Trump.

Just after 8pm, when Trump was boasting 205 electoral votes to Harris’ 117, the assembled began chanting “USA.”