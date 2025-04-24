Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin echoes Trump attack on Zelensky after hitting Kyiv in massive missile strike
Zelensky has cancelled part of his trip to South Africa after Moscow launched a massive attack on Kyiv overnight
The Kremlin has echoed Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after he refused to cede Crimean territory to Russia.
“Crimea was lost years ago... and is not even a point of discussion,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday, prompting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to agree with his statements on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, the US president claimed that Washington has a deal with Russia, accusing Mr Zelensky of being “harder” to deal with than Moscow.
Mr Peskov added that Russia will ensure its interests are heard in any peace settlement as it continues to work with the US.
It comes after at least nine people were killed in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, which also injured 70 people including six children.
Russia launched 215 drones and missiles in a huge overnight attack, Ukraine's air force said. At least one person has been pulled alive from under the rubble, with searches ongoing for survivors, according to the State Emergency Service.
Volodymyr Zelensky has now cancelled part of his trip to South Africa, and will return to Kyiv after meeting with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Russian commander who criticised leadership imprisoned for five years
A former Russian commander who criticised Moscow's military leadership in Ukraine was sentenced to five years on Thursday after a military court found him guilty of large-scale fraud, the Tass state news agency reported.
Ivan Popov, a former major general who led Russia's 58th army and who fought in Chechnya and later commanded Russian units in southern Ukraine, was found guilty of stealing more than 130 million roubles ($1.56 million) of metal products intended for building fortifications along the Ukrainian frontline.
Zelensky: Negotiating with Russian 'terrorists' is already a big compromise
In the press conference with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Mr Zelensky says he is not seeing very strong pressure on Russia at present.
For Kyiv to negotiate with Russian “terrorists” after a ceasefire is implemented, he adds, is already a significant compromise on Ukraine’s part.
Ukraine is ready to do everything partners propose but he cannot do things which contravene its constitution, he added.
Zelensky: London talks not easy, but constructive
Speaking in a press conference alongside South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Volodymyr Zelensky has said talks in London yesterday were “not easy”.
The Ukrainian president did not attend the talks. US secretary of state Marco Rubio also pulled out of the talks.
Mr Zelensky did add that the London talks were “constructive”.
Russia seizes village in eastern Ukraine, Moscow says
Russian troops have taken control of the village of Bohdanivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday according to state news agency Tass.
The Independent could not verify the battlefield report, but authoritative Ukrainian battlefield map DeepState appears to show it under Russian control.
Kremlin echoes Trump's comments on Crimea and Zelensky
The Kremlin has echoed Donald Trump’s comments after he criticised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to cede territory to Russia.
“Crimea was lost years ago... and is not even a point of discussion,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.
These comments fully correspond with the Kremlin’s understanding, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Moscow is continuing to work with the United States towards achieving peace in Ukraine, it said, adding that it will ensure Moscow's interests are heard in any settlement.
Mr Peskov said Russia will continue its military operation and strike military and military-adjacent targets in Ukraine.
Missile used in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, Kyiv source says
The missile which killed at least nine and injured dozens others in a huge attack on Kyiv was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source said on Thursday.
A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. Around 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.
Photo report: Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight
A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.
Take a look at the Associated Press’ photo gallery showing the devastating strikes:
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight
Why is Crimea so militarily significant?
After Volodymyr Zelensky refused to cede Crimean territory to Russia, Donald Trump has once again accused him of not being serious about peace.
But why is the peninsula, illegally seized by Russia in 2014 so strategically important?
Russia's Black Sea base in Sevastopol, which was leased from Ukraine, gives Moscow access to the Mediterranean.
Russia has frequently used Crimea as a launchpad for missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since sending tens of thousands of troops into the country on February 24, 2022 in what Putin calls a "special military operation". Ukrainian forces have also fired missiles at Crimea since Russia's 2022 invasion.
After its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia enforced a de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports which severely restricted grain exports that had been vital to Kyiv's pre-war economy.
This resulted in a rise in world food prices and the threat of famine in lower-income countries. A deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative was reached in July 2022 to allow safe passage from certain ports but it later collapsed.
