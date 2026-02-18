Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lara Trump has revealed what her father-in-law, President Trump, told his family after leaving the White House in 2021.

The commander-in-chief lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and left office in disgrace after the events of January 6, 2021, when his followers stormed the Capitol as part of an effort to overturn the results.

President Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence,” a report by special counsel Jack Smith later concluded, and he was subsequently impeached for a second time.

Those events weighed heavily on the Trump family as they departed Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2021, on a final Air Force One flight to Palm Beach, Florida, with their patriarch’s reputation seemingly in tatters.

open image in gallery Lara Trump says it was “an incredibly tough time” for the family after her father-in-law lost the 2020 election. ( Pod Force One )

They were “in a place of despair” as they disembarked, Lara Trump recalled on an episode of Miranda Devine’s “Pod Force One” podcast released on Wednesday.

“It was very somber. It was an incredibly tough time for all of us, and I think it was an incredibly tough time for him,” said Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s eldest son, Eric Trump.

She said that “no one really had a lot to say” at the time, but recalled how Trump wanted the family to gather for dinner that night.

“And none of us really knew how that would go. And the first thing he did, before he even sat down at the dinner table, is he looked around at all of us and he goes, ‘Well, kids, I’ve got to do it again.’”

Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted since then that the 2020 election was stolen, and reacted furiously to the 2022 release of a bombshell 845-page report from a House select committee that found him responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot – a violent insurrection that left five people dead and dozens of law enforcement officers injured.

open image in gallery Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. ( Brent Stirton/Getty Images )

The committee found that he engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 presidential election and called for him to never be allowed to take office again.

Lara Trump took issue with January 6 once again on the “Pod Force One” podcast, saying the Trump family had been besieged by insinuations that they were “horrible monsters.”

“The torture after the election in 2020 that we all had to endure as a country ... He went through all of it.”

Trump refused to concede defeat and mounted a political comeback against the odds, winning the 2024 election against then-Vice President Kamala Harris by sweeping all seven major battleground states in a major upset.

His return to the White House cut short legal efforts to hold him accountable for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, with special counsel Jack Smith concluding that, while he would likely have been convicted, it was not possible to bring charges against a sitting president.

open image in gallery President Trump has admitted that he ran again in 2024 because he “needed it for my own ego.” ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images )

Lara Trump touted his “perseverance” in the face of adversity and said it was “inspiring” to see him fight.

“Any one of the things that he had against him, especially in the four years in between terms, would have been enough for one person to say, ‘You know what? That’s it. I’m out of this. I’m never going to do it again.’ But he never gave up,” she told Devine.

“He continued to fight for what he wanted, but what he, I think, knew was right to do.”

President Trump himself has admitted to much less lofty motives for running again.

“I needed it for my own ego,” he said, amidst several bizarre tangents in his National Prayer Breakfast speech in early February.

“I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my ... Now I really have a big ego. Beating these lunatics was incredible, right? What a great feeling.”

Lara Trump appeared unconcerned by her father-in-law’s political challenges, confirming she may yet launch her own Senate run.