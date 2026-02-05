Trump goes on bizarre tangents in National Prayer Breakfast speech
- President Donald Trump addressed members of Congress and faith leaders on Thursday, delivering a rambling 77-minute speech.
- During his address, Trump ranted about going to heaven, the faith of Democratic voters, and his ego, while doing a series of odd impersonations.
- He also stated that he has brought religion and Christianity back to the centre of American life.
- Trump frequently deviated from his prepared remarks throughout the lengthy speech.
- The address included several controversial moments, such as forgetting the name of the DR Congolese president and praising troops for “beating the crap” out of criminals.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks