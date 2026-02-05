Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump goes on bizarre tangents in National Prayer Breakfast speech

Trump's 10 most inappropriate moments from the National Prayer Breakfast
  • President Donald Trump addressed members of Congress and faith leaders on Thursday, delivering a rambling 77-minute speech.
  • During his address, Trump ranted about going to heaven, the faith of Democratic voters, and his ego, while doing a series of odd impersonations.
  • He also stated that he has brought religion and Christianity back to the centre of American life.
  • Trump frequently deviated from his prepared remarks throughout the lengthy speech.
  • The address included several controversial moments, such as forgetting the name of the DR Congolese president and praising troops for “beating the crap” out of criminals.
