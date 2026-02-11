Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has suffered a devastating blow from his favorite polling company, which has found that 48 percent of Americans believe his predecessor Joe Biden did a better job in the Oval Office.

The findings from Rasmussen, whose research the president routinely promotes on Truth Social whenever it casts him in a flattering light, have only 40 percent of respondents backing Trump over Biden.

What’s more, Rasmussen head pollster Mark Mitchell posted on X (Twitter) Tuesday: “If an election were held TODAY between Trump and Biden, Biden would win.

“There are a million valid arguments you can make that explain why that’s r******d, and I would agree with most of them. But that doesn’t change the fact Biden would win.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has long disparaged his predecessor Joe Biden but a majority of the American public now believes the Democrat did a better job in the White House ( AFP/Getty )

Political strategist Chris D Jackson, meanwhile, compared the Rasmussen polling with two other recent surveys from YouGov and Harvard CAPS/Harris to point out: “Three polls in one week all say the same thing. A majority of Americans believe Joe Biden was a better president than Donald Trump.

“When even Rasmussen shows it, you know how bad things have gotten for Trump.”

While the unfavorable Biden comparison is likely to infuriate the president, who disparaged the Democrat throughout the 2024 presidential campaign and has blamed him for many of the problems he has encountered since, it is arguably not the most significant revelation from Rasmussen's polls.

Perhaps of far greater significance is that a huge 58 percent of respondents told the company they do not see the “golden age of America” that Trump promised them materializing.

Only 27 percent said they did indeed believe they were living in an epoch of unparalleled wealth, prosperity and splendor, with the remaining 15 percent unsure.

That should worry the president because, when he took office last January, 52 percent of people surveyed by the same outfit said they were confident that brighter days were just around the corner, a disappointment many may choose to express at the ballot box come November’s midterms.

open image in gallery Trump may have surrounded himself with gold but few voters believe the ‘golden age’ he promised them shows any sign of having materialized ( Getty )

So far, however, Trump has refused to concede that the economy is in anything other than robust health, recently telling NBC News anchor Tom Llamas that he is “very proud of it” while insisting that billions of dollars in tariff money is pouring into the country and that thousands of new manufacturing plants are about to reopen.

But his blustering optimism is at odds with consumer sentiment: citizens regularly tell pollsters that more needs to be done to bring down the cost of living; 64 percent said so in an SSRS/CNN survey published last month.

Another issue that threatens to backfire for Trump is immigration, once considered a strong suit, with another new poll from NBC this week finding that 72 percent of Americans now believe ICE should be reformed or abolished in the wake of the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Two-thirds, or 66 percent, of respondents told NBC they disapproved of ICE’s conduct, compared to just 34 percent in favor, strongly suggesting his crackdown on undocumented migrants could also cost him in the midterms without a significant course correction.