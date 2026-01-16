Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New details about the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week have revealed the chaotic situation on the ground as the emergency services raced to her aid.

Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three and poet, was shot dead by federal agent Jonathan Ross just after 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday January 7, while sitting behind the wheel of her maroon Honda Pilot. She and other locals had come out to protest the presence of immigration forces on their streets.

Footage of the confrontation that led to Good’s death was captured by bystanders on cell phones, who quickly uploaded their videos to social media where it was closely scrutinized around the world, leading to widespread outrage and mass demonstrations in U.S. cities.

open image in gallery Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on a Minneapolis street on Wednesday January 7, 2026 ( Facebook )

Sixty pages of incident reports submitted by the Minneapolis police and fire departments and 911 call logs obtained by The New York Times now reveal precisely how the official response played out.

The Times reports that the first panicked 911 calls began coming in at around 9:38 a.m. and continued for the next hour.

“There’s 15 ICE agents, and they shot her, like, cause she wouldn’t open her car door,” one of the callers told the operator to whom they spoke.

“I witnessed it,” another person said, confirming that they had seen Good covered in blood in the driver’s seat and explaining: “She tried to drive away, but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked.”

open image in gallery Stills from a video taken by Ross of Good behind the wheel of her Honda SUV shortly before he fatally shot her ( Jonathan Ross/Alpha News )

The dispatcher responded that “lots of help” was on the way.

It was previously reported by The Minnesota Star Tribune that the ICE agents on sight blocked a person who came forward to identify themselves as a doctor from attending to Good.

The new records show that the paramedics duly arrived at 9:42 a.m. to find her in a stricken condition, unresponsive, with blood on her face and torso. They removed her from the car but found she was not breathing and had an irregular pulse.

She had two apparent gunshot wounds on the right side of her chest, another on her left forearm and a possible fourth on the left side of her head, the records state. Blood was running from her left ear and her pupils were dilated, they add.

open image in gallery Good’s vehicle crashed beside the road with emergency responders called to the scene ( Getty )

Good was placed in an ambulance that set off for Hennepin County Medical Center as paramedics performed CPR on her while Ross, who had remained on the scene for around 15 minutes after shooting her, was spirited away to a federal building for his own protection.

The outraged protesters who had witnessed the fatal altercation were becoming a source of concern to law enforcement, the records show, prompting an exchange of tense messages alerting one another to the volatility of the situation.

“NEED CROWD CONTROL AND AREA BLOCKED OFF,” one sent at 9:47 a.m. “CROWD GETTING HOSTILE,” said another from 9:50 a.m.

“CONTACT WHO IS IN CHARGE OF FEDS AND HAVE THEM LEAVE SCENE,” a message from 10:07 a.m. instructed, expressing concern that the situation could escalate further if the ICE agents remained in sight. However, evacuating them proved difficult as a crowd of around 20 people had gathered and attempted to surround them, the records state.

open image in gallery Tensions have remained high in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

En route to the hospital, the paramedics were finally forced to abandon their resuscitation efforts on Good at approximately 10:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Hennepin County.

“ICE BEING SURROUNDED,” the emergency services wrote at 11.01 a.m. as protesters continued to rebuke them for their actions and demand that they leave the area.

“ALL ICE AGENTS HAVE LEFT SCENE,” read a relieved message from 11:20 a.m. It was followed by another 18 minutes later that said: “CROWD CALMED DOWN NOW THAT ICE IS GONE.”

In the aftermath of the shooting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved quickly to defend Ross’s actions without waiting for an investigation.

She accused Good of “stalking” ICE agents in her vehicle and committing “an act of domestic terrorism,” a position also taken by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The official investigation into the circumstances of the fatal shooting is ongoing.