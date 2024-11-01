Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former President Donald Trump launched a profanity-laden attack on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, calling the president a “stupid bastard” and the vice president a “sleazebag.”

Trump made the comments on Thursday night during a sitdown event with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona.

“When Biden got up with a red background, the pink background, and he looked like the devil. he looked so stupid, right?” Trump said. “And he said, ‘We will stop MAGA’ ... I said, ‘Listen, you stupid b***ard’. ... Maga means ... I think if you asked him, what does it mean, he does he doesn't know what Maga means. Make America Great Again, that's what MAGA means.”

Biden sparked debate in 2022 when he appeared in front of a red background at Independence Hall in Philadelphia flanked by flags and two Marines speaking about the dangers of Trump’s attacks on democracy.

On Thursday, Trump also slammed Harris for her remarks during their September debate where she encouraged viewers to watch a Trump rally, adding that people leave early out of exhaustion and boredom.

“When that sleazebag said during the debate, ‘Oh, your rallies aren’t well attended and people leave.’ They don’t leave, and they’re really well attended. We can’t get places big enough,” Trump said alongside Carlson.

The former president also referred to former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who has endorsed Harris, as a “radical war hawk.”

Donald Trump went on a profanity-laden attack against some of his rivals as he spoke with Tucker Carlson just days before the election ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay?” Trump said. “And let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Early on Friday, Cheney responded on X, writing: “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Trump also doubled down on his “enemy within” comments, pointing to Democratic representative and Senate candidate Adam Schiff.

“We do have an enemy from within. We have some very bad people, and those people are also very dangerous,” the former president said. “They would like to take down our country. They’d like to have our country be a nice communist country or a fascist in any way they can. And we have to be careful of that.”

He added: “They’re the threat to democracy ... the amazing thing is where they say, ‘He wants to become elected, and he wants to put people in jail.’ How terrible. That’s what they’ve been trying to do to me for four years.”

Also calling Schiff a “sleazebag,” Trump said, “he’s probably going to be a senator if you can believe it.”

“He’s unattractive both inside and out,” he added. “But this is a really bad guy. This is a dishonest guy, not a dumb guy at all.”

Schiff, on Thursday, responded to Trump’s attacks earlier in the evening.

“Donald Trump spends every day talking about himself and his grievances. And attacking his ‘enemies.’ Like me again tonight. What you won’t hear? A single thing he’ll do for you. We’re not going back,” he wrote on X.