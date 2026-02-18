Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air Force One and other US military aircraft being repainted in Trump’s preferred palette: reports

The jets will reportedly be repainted red, white, blue and gold

Air Force One jets are being repainted to match President Donald Trump’s preferred color palette, according to new reports.

Aircraft in the presidential and VIP fleet will be repainted in red, white and blue, according to reports from several outlets, including CBS News and Fox News. The new design is also expected to include a gold stripe.

This marks the end of the previous blue and white design that dates back to the 1960s, during former President John F. Kennedy’s administration. The new color scheme is similar to the design on Trump’s personal jet, often referred to as “Trump Force One,” which has a navy and white body with a red stripe.

An Air Force spokesperson told CBS News that the change will apply to Air Force One jets and other aircraft in the executive fleet, including the $400 million luxury Boeing jet Qatar donated to the U.S. last year.

These changes mark the end of the blue and white Air Force One design, which dates back to the 1960s
These changes mark the end of the blue and white Air Force One design, which dates back to the 1960s (AFP via Getty Images)

The gifted Qatari jet, which sparked criticism from both Democrats and Republicans when it was accepted by the Trump administration, could be ready for the president’s use by this summer.

The new design requirement will also apply to smaller C-32 aircraft, which are used to carry top U.S. officials, including the first lady, the vice president and cabinet members, CBS News reports.

President Donald Trump's personal jet, often referred to as 'Trump Force One,' has a dark blue body with a red stripe
President Donald Trump's personal jet, often referred to as 'Trump Force One,' has a dark blue body with a red stripe (Getty Images)

The first C-32 has already been painted, and it’s expected to be delivered in the coming months, according to CBS News.

Trump’s vision for Air Force One dates back to his first term in the White House. However, the new color scheme was canceled under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

"Red, white and blue," Trump told CBS News in 2018. "Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."

The Independent has contacted the White House and Defense Department for comment and requested information regarding the potential cost to taxpayers for the reported changes.

