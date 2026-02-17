Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump was seen sporting sunglasses in the dead of the night, sparking a flurry of questions on social media.

The 55-year-old former model departed Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews alongside her husband on Monday evening, after spending Valentine’s Day weekend at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Photos show the First Lady striding onto the tarmac and boarding Marine One wearing large, boxy sunglasses — despite the pitch-black night sky. When she later exited the presidential helicopter on the White House lawn, her eyes were still shielded by the shades.

The peculiar fashion choice struck a number of online users as strange.

“Why is Melania wearing sunglasses in the dark,” wrote one X user, while another echoed this sentiment, writing, “I‘m a Melania fan, but I just need to ask, why is she wearing sunglasses in the dark?”

open image in gallery First Lady Melania Trump was seen sporting sunglasses in the dead of night, sparking questions among social media users ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Melania must only see darkness and night,” another commenter added. “I wonder if she even recognizes the person next to her anymore?”

Others resurrected a long-debunked conspiracy theory that has haunted the Slovenian-born first lady since 2017. The hoax theory claims that President Donald Trump’s wife is often replaced by a body double for official events.

“That's probably one of the many 'Melania's' employed by Trump,” one X user wrote. Another chimed in: “Sunglasses at night = fake melania.”

Not all netizens took the first spouse’s evening attire that seriously though.

“Melania wearing sunglasses at night cracks me up,” a self-identified Florida conservative wrote on X. “Ya know she does it to tick off the press.”

open image in gallery Aboard Air Force One, the president touted his wife’s documentary film, calling it ‘a tremendous hit’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The speculation surrounding the first lady’s late-night shades moment comes several weeks after the opening of her documentary film, “Melania.” The film covers the days leading up to Trump’s second inauguration from her perspective.

Before departing Air Force One on Monday evening, Trump touted his wife’s film while fielding questions from reporters.

“I’m proud of the fact her movie’s so successful,” the 79-year-old Republican said. “It’s a tremendous hit.”

“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine,” Trump added. “She’s done a good job; she works very hard.”

Moments earlier, he was asked whether or not he had gotten his wife anything for Valentine’s Day.

“Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody,” he said, while laughing. “That’s the toughest question.”

After debuting with strong ticket sales, the documentary fell steeply at the box office in early February.

It was produced by Amazon MGM Studios — which paid $40 million to acquire the rights — and directed by Brett Ratner. He previously directed “Rush Hour” before being exiled from Hollywood after accusations of sexual assault emerged, which he has denied. Ratner also appears in photos released by the Department of Justice in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.