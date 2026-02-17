Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Trump skirts question on Melania’s Valentine’s Day gift during Air Force One interview

Trump dodged questions about his Valentine’s Day plans with the first lady when quizzed by reporters

Rhian Lubin in New York
Trump dodges question about whether he got Melania Valentine's Day gift

President Donald Trump clammed up and changed the subject when a reporter on Air Force One asked him if he bought first lady Melania Trump a Valentine’s Day gift.

Trump and the first lady were traveling back to Washington, D.C. Monday evening from Mar-a-Lago after spending the weekend at the Florida resort.

In a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, Trump was asked whether he had any Valentine’s Day plans with the first lady, and the president appeared not to hear the question.

“Did I what?” he asked.

“Did you do anything for Valentine’s with her? Did you give her flowers?” the same reporter followed up.

Trump then pulled an awkward expression and said, “Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody,” while laughing. “That’s the toughest question.”

President Donald Trump clammed up and changed the subject when a reporter on Air Force One asked him if he bought first lady Melania Trump a Valentine’s Day gift (Getty Images)

He then changed the subject and began to tout Melania’s film.

“No, she’s…I’m proud of the fact her movie’s so successful. It’s a tremendous hit,” the president said, before moving on to praise his wife for her work with children caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine,” Trump added. “She’s done a good job; she works very hard.”

Melania was spotted with Trump at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Valentine’s Day, where the president was filmed dancing solo to a live band as they played Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The couple made a rare joint appearance Friday at Fort Bragg, where Trump mused he was considering moving to “someday.”

Trump dodged questions about whether he bought Melania a Valentine’s Day gift, and instead touted her movie (Getty Images)

“Maybe I'll, maybe I'll move here with our great movie star ... with our First Lady,” he said.

Turning to his wife, he said: “We'll move to Fort. Bragg. Would you like that, darling?”

The first lady laughed and seemed to nod.

“It’s a possibility — actually, it's not a bad idea, because we love it,” he added.

