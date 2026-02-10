Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and director Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for a segment of music from their 2017 film Phantom Thread to be removed from Melania Trump’s controversial Amazon documentary.

The musician, who composed the score for the film starring Daniel Day-Lewis, alleged in a statement that the usage of the music was a breach of his composer agreement.

“It has come to our attention that a piece of music from Phantom Thread has been used in the Melania documentary,” Greenwood and Anderson’s representatives said in a joint statement obtained by Variety.

His attorneys claimed that while Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, the film’s distributor, Universal, “failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use, which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result, Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary.”

The Independent has contacted Amazon MGM Studios and Universal for comment.

The film includes a long excerpt of “Barbara Rose”, a song the Radiohead guitarist composed for Anderson’s film.

open image in gallery Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood composed music – for the 2017 film ‘Phantom Thread’ – that was used in the ‘Melania’ movie ( Getty )

The Brett Ratner-directed documentary, which followed the first lady in the 20 days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration, has earned $13.35m domestically after two weekends of release, exceeding box office projections thanks, in part, to organised groups of Republican women who have made up a large portion of the audience.

In the film, Melania meets with stylists, interior designers and political allies before she is seen hand-in-hand with her husband at his swearing-in ceremony.

Although the film has performed better than expected, it is still unlikely to recoup the $40m Amazon MGM paid for it. Amazon reportedly spent an additional $35m to market the film. It is believed to have cost more than just about any documentary in history.

The film’s price tag has prompted industry speculation that Amazon made the purchase to get close to US president Donald Trump.

open image in gallery The first lady at the premiere of her new movie ‘Melania’ – which has sen ticket sales fall in week two ( Getty )

The project marked the return of Rush Hour director Ratner, who moved to Israel following multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

The film has been critically panned across the board, receiving a one-star review fromThe Independent’s Nick Hilton, who wrote: “Perhaps Melania is merely a piece of post-modern post-entertainment. After all, it is transparently not a documentary.”

Hilton continues: “Melania spends most scenes playing a staged version of herself, and shots of the first lady are composed with all the deliberateness Ratner brought to his work on X-Men: The Last Stand. This is somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction.”

In recent years, Greenwood has been a more active film composer than rock musician, writing or contributing to the scores for 12 films, including One Battle After Another, There Will Be Blood and Liquorice Pizza.

Phantom Thread received six Oscar nominations, including best original score.