Dana White gives major UFC White House update: ‘The card is built’

The card for the UFC’s unprecedented White House event is “done”, according to the promotion’s president Dana White, as fans await news on who exactly will compete.

On 14 June, the UFC will host a fight card to celebrate 250 years of the United States, with the event taking place on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The US president is close friends with UFC chief White, and the pair have been planning an event that is seemingly due to take place on the South Lawn. Other details to emerge have included an attendance of around 3,000-4,000, a total of six to seven fights, and a lack of ticket sales.

While fans are still speculating over which fighters will compete, White has now said the card is complete.

“We have like two different options laid out, and the matchmaking process has already started,” White said on Sunday, before seemingly clarifying: “Yeah, we got the White House card done last week.

“No, I’m not saying anything [on how many title fights there will be].”

One journalist asked what White meant by “two different options”, but the 56-year-old’s comments provided little clarity.

open image in gallery Dana White (left) is close friends with US president Donald Trump ( Getty )

“We laid out two different options,” White said. “I didn’t say it was done; I said the card was built. I’m not talking about the White House card [any more than that].”

When asked how the UFC would announce the fights, White said: “We don’t know yet, as we get closer we’ve been kicking around a lot of ideas.

“Me and [UFC executive Craig] Borsari actually fly to DC this week and sit down with the president and his team, and start walking them through not just the production but the fight card.

“We have like three different options on all the different production stuff – see what he likes and doesn’t like. But let me tell you this: this event is gonna be so badass and so unique and so special, and so expensive.”

open image in gallery Conor McGregor (left) hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021 ( Getty Images )

Retired champion Jon Jones and the long-absent Conor McGregor have thrown their names in the hat for possible bouts at the White House, though the UFC president has been coy on each man’s involvement. White suggested he could not trust Jones, whose career has been marred by numerous legal issues and failed drug tests, while McGregor has also had legal issues and hasn’t fought since 2021 – when he suffered a broken leg.

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel on Monday: “They said they were starting the White House card last week, I haven’t got a call. I haven’t got a jingle, haven’t heard nothing.

“The old ‘Suga’ Show’ might not be on the White House. It's still so far out [though], like, it's still far enough out to... I don’t know. I’m seeing Jon Jones... Conor vs Nate (Diaz), but it’s like: they’ve got to do something big.”

O’Malley has been linked to a potential rematch with Petr Yan, who currently holds the 135lb title, at the White House. “Suga’ Sean” narrowly outpointed Yan in 2022, after the Russian’s first reign as champion and before O’Malley held the belt.