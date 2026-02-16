Scathing Dana White mocks Eddie Hearn to ignite boxing feud: ‘Like beating up babies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White isn’t holding back during the early days of his new boxing venture, with the UFC president launching a scathing tirade at Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn.

On Sunday night, White’s promotion Zuffa Boxing held its third event, as Efe Ajagba stopped Charles Martin in a heavyweight main event. The fight card played out in the Meta Apex facility that is often used by the UFC, as did Zuffa Boxing 01 and 02.

While Zuffa Boxing is yet to set the boxing world alight, White has come out swinging in typically brash fashion. In the process, he has once again taken aim at Hearn, with whom he previously had a cordial relationship.

“There hasn’t been any pushback, this is like beating up babies,” White said at Sunday’s post-fight press conference. “I feel like I came in and I’m beating up babies.

“I expected more, I expected some pushback, I expected some... I don’t know, [for] them to be more game. They’re all way out of their league – like absolutely, positively out of their league.

“I don’t think anybody looks at Eddie Hearn and says: ‘Oh, this guy’s a visionary.’ The guy’s been in boxing forever, I look at him like most politicians. You’ve done nothing in this sport except stay in the lane and play by all the rules and ride right along with what’s been... You ended up becoming part of the problem, is what’s happened.

“And I don’t wanna sit here and smash Eddie Hearn or anything, but Eddie Hearn works for his dad, you know what I mean? He works for dad. I don’t think he’s come in and had any type of vision, whereas we do, and we’re gonna change the entire sport.”

White, 56, was referring to Barry Hearn’s position as Matchroom president, while his son Eddie, 46, works as chairman. However, Eddie Hearn has overseen Matchroom’s boxing branch for years.

“I understand the people who are the status quo in boxing don’t like it, but it doesn’t mean they can’t still do their thing,” White continued. “If your thing is as good as you think it is, and you are as good as you think you are, then do your thing. Good luck to you. I’m gonna do my thing, and they’re gonna do theirs.

“Eddie Hearn and his dad have a lot of money, it’s not like they can’t compete. They can’t compete because they don’t know how to compete; there’s no vision there, I don’t know how else to explain it other than that.

“Listen, I’m sitting here, my third fight in. I’m either right or I’m wrong.”

Matchroom counts Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, Conor Benn, Shakur Stevenson and Dmitry Bivol among its fighters, while Hearn has also promoted Canelo Alvarez before.

Meanwhile, Jai Opetaia is Zuffa’s standout signing so far. The cruiserweight champion, who signed with Zuffa after leaving Matchroom, is due to face Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa world title in March.