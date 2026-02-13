Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley will defend the WBO world heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois on 9 May in a clash of British knockout artists.

The fight, which will take place at Co Op Live in Manchester, marks Wardley’s first title defence as a world champion, while Dubois aims to regain that status himself.

Wardley became WBO champion in November, as he was elevated from interim-title holder when Oleksandr Usyk gave up the regular version of the belt. The news came one month after Wardley took the interim title from Joseph Parker with a late, comeback knockout at London’s O2 Arena.

The result kept Wardley unbeaten as a professional (20-0-1, 19 KOs), and the Ipswich boxer will put that record on the line against Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) in the spring.

Dubois’s world-title journey was in fact similar to Wardley’s, as the Londoner was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular-title holder in 2024, after Usyk relinquished the official belt.

Dubois went on to retain the IBF title by knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, a career-defining win that set up a rematch with Usyk at the same venue. But last July, just as he did in 2023, Dubois suffered a stoppage loss to the Ukrainian, who became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion with the victory.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois (left) was stopped by Oleksandr Usyk last time out, marking the Briton’s second loss to the Ukrainian ( PA Wire )

Now if Wardley, 31, can overcome Dubois, 28, he may set up his own bout with Usyk, whose next move is unclear.

In recent months, 38-year-old Usyk had talked up the idea of a unified-title defence against ex-world champion Deontay Wilder, but the American has since been paired with British veteran Derek Chisora. The pair will headline at the O2 Arena on 4 April, one week before Tyson Fury emerges from his fifth retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov.

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley drops to his knees after his comeback knockout of Joseph Parker ( PA Wire )

If Fury defeats the Russian at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the “Gypsy King” may even be next for the winner of Wardley vs Dubois.

Like Wardley and Dubois, Fury is promoted by Frank Warren’s company Queensberry. However, Queensberry’s involvement in Fury’s upcoming bout is less clear than usual, especially with the fight streaming live on Netflix – rather than on DAZN, which typically airs Queensberry’s shows.