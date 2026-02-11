Eddie Hearn ‘expects’ Anthony Joshua to fight again but offers warning to fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has said he expects Anthony Joshua to box again after the heavyweight’s involvement in a fatal car crash, but the promoter is making no promises.

On 29 December, Joshua was injured in a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends. Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele had been members of the British heavyweight’s team for the majority of “AJ”’s professional career, and their deaths have led to much speculation over Joshua’s fighting future.

Yet Joshua, 36, returned to the gym two weeks later, after attending the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele and before posting an emotional video message for his fans.

In that video, the former two-time world champion did not address his future in the ring, but his promoter Hearn has continued to field questions on the matter.

“I don’t think there is any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time, I expect him to because it is something that he loves,” the Matchroom boss told First Round TV.

“And it is something he can carry those guys with him through as well, and it is something he wants to do. From a boxing sense, physically it wasn’t easy what he went through either. People probably don’t realise the extent of that.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua addressed his fans in an emotional video in January, weeks after he was involved in a fatal car crash ( Anthony Joshua )

“He has been training, but he is not ready yet and won’t be for a while to return to [full] boxing training.

“Before this terrible incident, we were geared up to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury. Obviously that is not happening now, and I don’t know if it will ever happen right now.

“But I think in the next few weeks and month, he may start to return and just turn the dial up a little bit more on training, and see where he is at.”

Joshua’s crash, in which he and his friends were passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, occurred just 10 days after the Briton fought Jake Paul in Miami.

open image in gallery Joshua beat influencer Jake Paul via knockout in December ( PA Wire )

Joshua stopped the YouTuber-turned-boxer in six rounds, breaking the American’s jaw to bounce back from a 2024 KO by Daniel Dubois.

As Hearn said, there were plans for AJ to build to a long-awaited domestic clash with Fury, but those plans have been drastically affected by December’s incident.

Still, Fury will emerge from his fifth career retirement when he boxes in April, taking on Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov somewhere in the UK.