Ricky Hatton’s son to fight on Dubai show dedicated to late boxing legend
- Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell, is set to return to the ring on a boxing show in Dubai on April 11.
- He will feature on the undercard of a show headlined by former British world champion Kell Brook.
- The Dubai fight night will support the Ricky Hatton Foundation charity.
- Ricky Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, was found dead at his home last September at the age of 46.
- Campbell, who has not fought professionally since 2024, confirmed his involvement in the Dubai show on Instagram, stating he would be fighting “in memory of my dad”.
