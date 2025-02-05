Fox News gives Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, her own show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a precedent-setting move, Fox News will announce on Wednesday that the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will host her own weekend show, which will debut later this month.

The New York Times first broke the news.

While the incestuous nature between the conservative cable giant and Donald Trump’s White House is no secret, as nearly 20 former Fox News employees were tapped to be part of the president’s new administration, there is really no criterion for a relative of a sitting president to be hosting a cable news show. That is, until now.

My View with Lara Trump will debut on February 22 and air every Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET. The network describes the program as a mix of analysis and interviews with prominent political figures. It will be focused on “the return of common sense to all corners of American life,” a recurring theme the Trump administration has echoed. The current occupant of that time slot, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, will move his weekend show an hour later.

Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, had been floated as a potential replacement for the Florida Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio after her father-in-law tapped him to be secretary of state, saying in December that she “would seriously consider” running for senator. However, according to the Times, Trump dropped that notion after engaging in discussions with Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott about taking on a network role.

open image in gallery The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, will be hosting her own Fox News weekend show, which is set to debut later this month. ( AFP via Getty Images )

This isn’t Trump’s first time working for the MAGA channel. Following former President Joe Biden’s victory, she joined Fox News as an on-air contributor in March 2021 and remained with the network until the end of 2022. While she would later host a right-wing podcast and flirt with a singing career, Trump was eventually urged by her father-in-law to run for a leadership position at the Republican National Committee last year and was elected as co-chair, a position she left after the presidential election.

“Lara was a total professional and a natural when she was with us years ago,” Scott told the Times on Wednesday about the hiring. “She is very talented and is a strong, effective communicator with great potential as a host.”

There have been other instances of television networks hiring presidential progeny for on-air roles, but never while their parents were then currently serving in the White House. For instance, Chelsea Clinton was a special correspondent for NBC News from 2011 to 2014, which was more than a decade after her father Bill Clinton was president and years before her mother Hillary ran for the White House. (Though she was at NBC while her mom was secretary of state.) Jenna Bush Hager, meanwhile, joined NBC’s Today show a few months after her father George W. Bush wrapped up his second term.

Lara Trump’s return to Fox News comes as the network is enjoying record-setting ratings following the election, which has seen the right-wing channel dominate its cable news competition amid the reemergence of a MAGA administration. Additionally, it also shows that whatever hard feelings there were between the president and Fox News before the election is almost certainly buried in the past.

Following the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the January 6 Capitol riots, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch repeatedly attempted to pivot from Trump to a new GOP standard-bearer, throwing his and his media apparatus’ support behind Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Glenn Youngkin as possible 2024 presidential hopefuls. Furthermore, the network’s promotion of Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories resulted in the Murdochs paying out $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, who accused Fox News of trumpeting election lies about the company to boost sagging ratings after Trump’s loss.

This is a developing story...