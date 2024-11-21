Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has started a new clothes brand as her latest career move after releasing pop songs and being floated as a possible senator.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee, took to Instagram this week to launch her new activewear line — The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection.

She wrote that the new brand “isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism. Designed for women from all walks of life, it’s made for the achievers, the go-getters, and those striving to be their best every single day.”

Earlier this fall, Trump faced mockery after claiming Apple had shadow-banned her cover of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down.

Her music endeavor began earlier this year when she shared videos of herself playing the piano, saying that she was “not trying to be a professional singer,” adding that she just wants to share her “love of music.”

Trump, who was floated as a possible senate candidate in North Carolina and more recently as a potential replacement for Florida Senator Marco Rubio following his nomination to be secretary of state, went on to say that “as a triathlete, former track runner, wife, mother, and entrepreneur, I wanted to create something that reflects my passions, beliefs, and lifestyle.”

She added: “LT Brand combines style, comfort, and performance, all while supporting American workers and factories. Every piece is handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most.”

The collection includes $98 leggings, a $40 cap, and a $45 T-shirt.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, who unsuccessfully ran to be the next leader of the Senate Republican conference, told NewsNation Tuesday that he thinks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will choose Trump to be the state’s next senator.

“I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace. I met her back when she worked at E Network and she is a hard worker; she is committed,” Scott said.

Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024. She launched her own activewear brand this week ( AFP via Getty Images )

“You watch what she did at the RNC this election cycle, what a great job she did on election security, making sure we got the vote out. I think she’ll be a great partner, and I look forward to serving with her,” he added.

Scott urged DeSantis to choose the RNC co-chair, saying, “It’s an important decision, and I think he’s going to pick Lara Trump because he knows she is clearly qualified.”

“She is somebody that would be well received in the state of Florida and somebody that could win the election when she has to run in two years,” he said.

During an appearance on Fox Business last week, Trump said she would “seriously consider” joining the upper chamber if asked.

“I know my name has been thrown out there a lot, and I would say that my experience at the RNC has really shown me ... serving the American people,” she said.

“And if I were tapped for this, serving my home state now, of Florida, it’s a great honor and a great responsibility, obviously, but I would love to be able to go forward and do more,” she added.