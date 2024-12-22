Lara Trump drops out of running for the Senate, teases ‘big announcement’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lara Trump dropped out of the running for the Senate on Saturday evening, teasing a “big announcement” to come in January.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was floated as a possible replacement for Marco Rubio, the president-elect’s choice for secretary of state.

Two weeks ago Trump announced she was also stepping down from her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Trump shared in a post on X.

“I do have a big announcement that I’m excited to share in January, so, stay tuned,” she added.

Trump said that she “looks forward to serving our country again sometime in the future,” but did not share any further details about her next move.

“In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment,” she added.

Lara Trump has dropped out of the running to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate ( AP )

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will choose Rubio’s replacement. The president-elect had reportedly spoken to his former primary rival about appointing his daughter-in-law to replace him.

Trump previously told Fox News that her “track record speaks for itself.”

“Maybe having the last name Trump is just a little bit extra. I’m always happy to have it,” she said.

She moved to Florida three years ago along with husband Eric Trump. In the past, she had also considered running for senate in her home state of North Carolina.

If Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state and departs the Senate, DeSantis will appoint his replacement to serve until a special election in 2026.

Trump previously told the Associated Press the Senate was something she would “seriously consider.”

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like,” she said. “And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”