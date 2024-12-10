Trump talked to DeSantis about giving Lara Trump a Florida Senate seat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has spoken to his former primary rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, about appointing his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to the senate seat that’s expected to be vacated by secretary of state nominee Senator Marco Rubio, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Lara Trump, 42, stepped down from her post as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday. She took the role earlier this year to help her father-in-law get elected to a second term.

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Lara Trump said she “would say that my track record speaks for itself. Maybe having the last name Trump is just a little bit extra. I’m always happy to have it.”

“It is something I would seriously consider,” she told the AP this week.

She moved to Florida three years ago along with her husband Eric Trump. In the past, she has also considered running for senate in her home state of North Carolina.

If Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state and departs the Senate, DeSantis will get to appoint his replacement to serve until a special election in 2026. The Sunshine State has many ambitious Republicans to choose from, but few are closer to the former president than a member of his family.

Those close to the governor told The Journal that he’s considering a range of candidates, but they noted that choosing Lara Trump could help him repair his damaged relationship with the president-elect. The governor has said that he would decide by early January.

Lara Trump isn’t a shoo-in for the seat, with those in the governor’s inner circle noting that he has an independent side. He’s looking at several possible appointees, such as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. A Trump ally told the paper that the notion of Lara Trump becoming a senator has moved on from a sentiment of “wouldn’t that be interesting” to a real prospect.

Lara Trump delivers a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Buenos Aires on December 4, 2024. She’s reportedly being considered as a replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio if he becomes secretary of state ( AFP via Getty Images )

DeSantis was the target of aggressive attacks from the former president during the 2024 Republican primary. Trump accused the governor of being disloyal following his 2018 endorsement of him when he first ran for the governor’s mansion. DeSantis focused on Trump’s age and legal problems in his counterattacks.

A friend of both DeSantis and Trump, Steve Witkoff, brokered a meeting in the spring between the governor and the former president, which improved their relationship. Witkoff has since been appointed as Trump’s Middle East envoy.

Trump has even considered replacing his defense secretary nominee, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, with DeSantis, amid allegations against Hegseth of sexual assault, financial mismanagement, and excessive drinking.

The governor would accept the post if offered, according to The Journal. He’s set to attend the Army-Navy football game Saturday alongside Trump. Hegseth is also expected to be at the game.

However, some in the governor’s inner circle have expressed doubts about the optics of appointing Lara Trump to Rubio’s seat as well as of becoming secretary of defense, as it could appear as if it was an exchange.

The other Florida Senator, Rick Scott, is also pushing for Lara Trump to be appointed.