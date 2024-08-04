Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris is holding last interviews on Sunday to test the chemistry with her final vice president contenders as she gears up to announce her 2024 running mate in the next 48 hours.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapirowill meet with Harris at her Washington DC residence,The New York Times reported. Harris’s final meetings are intended to test the chemistry with the prospective veeps before heading out on the campaign trail.

They all hail from states considered to be battlegrounds this November, giving them an edge in the selection process.

Walz, Kelly and Shapiro have been highly visible across cable news in the past few weeks, defending Harris’s record and taking on the traditional VP role of attack dog.

Walz in particular has had success by labeling Republican rival Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance as “weird” in reaction to Vance’s old comments - describing Democratic politicians as “childess cat ladies” and arguing that Americans with children should have more influence at the ballot box - resurfacing.

A handful of other Democrats were also thought to be on Harris’s VP shortlist including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Vice President Kamala Harris steps off Air Force Two after arriving in Maryland on August 1. This weekend she is making her final decision on a running mate. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Harris is set to make her VP announcement on Tuesday in Philadelphia as she embarks on a cross-country tour with her new running mate to other swing states, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania is a must-win for Democrats in November. Recent polling shows Harris is trailing Trump in the state.

Philadelphia’s mayor, Cherelle Parker, sparked chaos this weekend after she released a video urging Americans to support Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro “for vice president,” sparking speculation that Kamala Harris’ pick for running mate had been leaked. However, The Independent has learned that Mayor Parker was simply expressing her support for a longtime ally and friend as a potential selection by Harris for the Democratic ticket.

Harris has seen a wave of support since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her last month.

In two weeks, Harris’s campaign blew past Trump’s fundraising and brought home $310m in July, a stunning total coupled with a wave of thousands of volunteers signing up in battleground states.

On Friday, Harris officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, making history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major political party.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible,” Harris said.

Her ascension to the top of the ticket will be celebrated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month.