Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance are heading to Atlanta for a Saturday evening rally.

They will be speaking at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where Trump’s Democratic rival Kamala Harris held a rally earlier this week.

Vice President Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination on Friday for president after having won a majority of pledged delegates to the party’s convention.

Harris said on the call that she’s “honored” to be the presumptive nominee and that “the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible.”

The Trump-Vance rally comes hours after the former president’s bid to throw out the indictment in the federal election interference case was dismissed by Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan. She also added a August 16 status conference to the calendar, marking the first time the parties will meet in the case in seven months.

The case had been paused while Trump’s attorneys were arguing the presidential immunity argument.

Now, Judge Chutkan is responsible for determining which actions listed in the indictment are “official” and which are “unofficial,” meaning they are prosecutable.