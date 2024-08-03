Trump and Vance head to Atlanta for rally in battleground state of Georgia: Live elections
The pair will be speaking at the Georgia State University Convocation Center — the same place Kamala Harris held a rally earlier this week
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance are heading to Atlanta for a Saturday evening rally.
They will be speaking at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where Trump’s Democratic rival Kamala Harris held a rally earlier this week.
Vice President Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination on Friday for president after having won a majority of pledged delegates to the party’s convention.
Harris said on the call that she’s “honored” to be the presumptive nominee and that “the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible.”
The Trump-Vance rally comes hours after the former president’s bid to throw out the indictment in the federal election interference case was dismissed by Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan. She also added a August 16 status conference to the calendar, marking the first time the parties will meet in the case in seven months.
The case had been paused while Trump’s attorneys were arguing the presidential immunity argument.
Now, Judge Chutkan is responsible for determining which actions listed in the indictment are “official” and which are “unofficial,” meaning they are prosecutable.
Trump crowd has been in line all day ahead of evening rally in Atlanta
A journalist at Fox News Atlanta reported that people began lining up for the 5pm ET Trump rally 12 hours early.
JD Vance recalls telling his 7-year-old son to ‘shut the hell up’ during call with Trump
JD Vance told his seven-year-old son to “shut the hell up” when Donald Trump called and asked him to be his running mate.
Vance, 40, recounted the story on the “Full Send Podcast” on Friday. The Ohio senator was publicly announced as Trump’s running mate last month at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Trump calling him to break the news just minutes before.
“My son, who is seven, is in the hotel room with me,” Vance told the political podcast, which regularly hosts conservatives. “And he is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase...he’s really into it.”
Katie Hawkinson
Democratic attacks have labelled Vance ‘weird and creepy’
Why San Francisco holds the key to the 2024 election
The Independent’s Io Dodds and Josh Marcus explore how one relatively small city – not even California’s biggest – gain so much sway over national politics? And what does that foreshadow about the 2024 election?
Read the full story...
How Trump and Harris’ resumes stack up
Donald Trump’s and Kamala Harris’s resumes couldn’t be more different. Trump has a total of four years of experience in public office to Harris’s 34.
Unlike Harris, however, Trump has 52 years of business experience under his belt.
Taking on the renovation of the Commodore Hotel and the facade of the Grand Central Terminal in New York City as one of his first construction projects in 1976, Trump launched the Trump Organization and starred in the reality TV show The Apprentice.
He joined the political scene as a neophyte but caught the imagination of the Republican Party base and rode that wave all the way to the White House in the 2016 election.
After four years as president, Trump lost re-election in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Harris has spent her entire career in the public sector, starting out at the district attorney’s office in Alameda County, California in 1990. She joined the San Franciso district attorney’s office eight years later.
Read the full story...
Harris accuses Trump of ‘running scared’ from debating her
Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of “running scared” from a scheduled debate with her on ABC News, and choosing a new option with Fox News “to bail him out”.
ABC News announced in May that the network would host a debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on September 10 after both accepted the invitation. Since Biden has withdrawn his re-election campaign and backed his vice president for the top of the ticket, Harris has stepped in to fulfill the commitment.
Late on Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to debate Harris earlier than that - on September 4 - on Fox News, and criticized ABC, including their anchor George Stephanopoulos. On Saturday, the Harris campaign issued a statement, accusing Trump of backpedaling.
Read the full story...
In photos: Atlanta crowd prepares for Trump-Vance rally
Kamala Harris is pivoting to the center while Trump’s new policy ideas confuse Republicans
After the imbroglio about Donald Trump’s racist comments questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is in fact Black or Indian (she’s both), Senate Republicans immediately found themselves on the back foot once again.
Trump bizarrely floated the idea of eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, much to the GOP’s befuddlement.
It could not have come at a worse time. Republicans had just blocked a tax package that included plenty of incentives for businesses and an expanded Child Tax Credit on Thursday. They are doing this because they hope that if Trump wins and they flip the Senate in November, they can get a better deal where they can simply extend the 2017 tax cuts that Trump signed into law.
Harris, Trump and Vance will have Secret Service sniper coverage at rallies after Pennsylvania shooting
Secret Service will commit counter sniper coverage to presidential campaign events for all candidates and their running mates after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania.
Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe — who condemned his agency’s coverage as a “mission failure” — told reporters on Friday that the attack on the former president was the first time that a Secret Service counter sniper had been assigned to one of Trump’s events.
That counter sniper ultimately fired the single fatal shot at the 20-year-old gunman who fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle while on a rooftop outside the rally’s security perimeter.
Why Arizona’s Mark Kelly could end up being Kamala Harris’s response to JD Vance
A first-term senator from Arizona, on paper, sounds like a perfect foil against a junior senator from Ohio, at least as running mates go.
With Kamala Harris ascending to the rank of presumptive Democratic nominee and nobody in her party apparently willing to challenge her for the nomination now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the race, all eyes have turned to Harris’s selection of a potential running mate ahead of her party’s convention, which kicks off August 19.
Reporting of her selection process has consumed much of the last two weeks. According to various outlets, the first female, Black vice president is looking at a list of (for lack of a better term) white guys as she seeks “balance” on the 2024 ticket and, importantly, an ally who can deliver a major swing state for her side. Essentially, she’s looking for a better option than her rival Donald Trump picked — a celebrity senator from a state he is virtually guaranteed to win, whose unfavorables have climbed since his nomination and whose past comments have forced his campaign on the defensive as they are unearthed by the press.
Why Josh Shapiro might be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Kamala Harris is days — if not mere hours — from publicly announcing her selection of a running mate for the remainder of the 2024 cycle. A Yinzer may be at the top of her list.
Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro emerged early on as a strong contender in the running to serve as the vice president’s own future VP, with Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket and Joe Biden stepping aside. Married to highschool sweetheart Lori Ferrara, the governor and his wife moved back to Pennsylvania to raise their children after Shapiro graduated from Georgetown Law. It was his law school time which saw him get his foot in the door as a political operative — he worked as an intern for Carl Levin’s Senate office.
