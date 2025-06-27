Kamala Harris is trying to gain momentum for a California governor run — but ‘no one is incredibly pumped,’ report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kamala Harris is ramping up efforts to connect with long-term supporters as she considers a gubernatorial run in California to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

However, as Politico reports, many Democratic donors remain hesitant, still reeling from the disappointment of her defeat in the 2024 presidential election by Donald Trump.

Ambivalence about Harris’s return to public life has been shared privately among certain donors as she considers her options, which include more than just running for political office, according to the outlet. Aides have also been tasked with exploring a philanthropic venture.

Several major donors in the state told Politico that they fear her reemergence as a candidate would reopen still-fresh wounds from her 2024 defeat.

One California Democrat who contributed six figures to her presidential campaign said a gubernatorial candidacy would only serve as a reminder of how “traumatizing” the 2024 election was.

open image in gallery Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California ( Getty Images )

“Kamala just reminds you we are in this complete s*** storm. With Biden, we got bamboozled…I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too,” they said.

“I’ve written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we’re living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I’m furious at them, truly.”

Others are eager for Harris to begin publicly explaining her case for why she should lead the state, the world’s fourth-largest economy, during an extremely difficult period, which is recovering from devastating wildfires, preparing for economic effects from Trump’s tariffs, and still dealing with immigration raids and military deployments ordered by the president.

Some donors also have lingering frustration about how the billion-dollar campaign juggernaut to put her in the White House ended in defeat and debt. They want assurances that she would have a clear plan to win the governor’s mansion.

Harris allies acknowledge the lingering frustrations from the 2024 campaign but still feel confident that donors would rally behind the former vice president should she enter the California governor’s race.

open image in gallery President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

They note that candidates who have already declared their intention to run for the Democratic Party ticket have struggled to raise significant sums, arguing that it is a sign donors are waiting for a decision from Harris.

The former vice president has been consulting with her closest backers in private meetings, notably in the Bay Area, where she began her political life 20 years ago.

The results of these discussions could significantly change California’s stagnant gubernatorial race. With widespread name recognition and a robust fundraising infrastructure, Harris would likely emerge as a leading candidate, possibly causing many, though not necessarily all, Democratic opponents to withdraw.

She also benefits from a long-standing fundraising network in the state, an impressive small-donor email list, and a national network of Black women ready to support her in another historic campaign.

While there may be hesitance from the Democrat donor class, conversely, Republicans are eager for Harris to join the race. She could put a fire under the campaign of any GOP candidate looking to capitalize on the perceived failings of the Biden administration, as well as whether the vice president misled Americans about President Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity before he had to exit the 2024 race.

open image in gallery Kamala Harris holds the NAACP Image Award — Chairman's Award while her husband, Doug Emhoff, kisses her cheek ( Getty Images for BET )

One Democratic fundraiser who was granted anonymity to speak to Politico about sensitive conversations, said that donors “realize it’s just going to bring up the whole pathetic last presidential campaign, which no one wants to hear about again. And then it’s the whole ‘Did you know Joe Biden?’ thing.”

They added: “She still would probably lead, but honestly, no one is incredibly pumped.”

Questions about any cover-up regarding Biden’s health have arisen within Harris’s own party, with Antonio Villaraigosa, who is also running for governor, accusing her of being complicit. Supporters believe she must address the issue directly early in any campaign to move on to other topics quickly.

However, Harris should expect to work hard for the nomination and not assume the party will automatically line up behind her on day one, as a donor adviser told Politico.

Given the filing deadlines and the need to build a statewide campaign infrastructure, the 2026 governor’s race is the most urgent option facing Harris — she has set her own deadline of late summer to decide.

Running for president again in 2028 is also an option.